The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival Returns With In-Person Performances January 20-30

Organizers of the 4th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival announced today the line-up of contemporary puppet acts and artists from Chicago and the U.S. to be presented at venues large and small throughout the city, January 20-30, 2022.

Founded to establish Chicago as a center for the advancement of the art of puppetry, the citywide Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival will showcase an entertaining and eclectic array of puppet styles.

While travel restrictions are preventing the participation of International Artists in 2022, festival organizers are forging ahead ready to present during these extraordinary times a live, diverse line-up of over 100 performances of more than 20 national and local shows and events at venues around the city.

Following is more information about each presentation, including venues, dates, times, ticket prices, estimated run time and video links.