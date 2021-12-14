The Beautiful City Project Presents Feature Film INTERSECT

The Beautiful City Project, led by Founder and Artistic Director David Fiorello, in collaboration with Mercury Theater Chicago Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, presents the full-length feature film Intersect, which beautifully marries dance, storytelling and music. The company's most ambitious project to date, Intersect is presented in honor of Silent Threat Dance Team's late founder Verndell Smith, and all proceeds will benefit the team directly.

Intersect has four storylines, told through dance, set to the music of the '90s. Co-creators David Fiorello and Christopher Chase Carter serve as the film's director and head choreographer, respectively. Carter choreographs one of the 4 storylines, with the other 3 going to top Chicago choreographers Isaiah Silvia-Chandley (Paramount's Kinky Boots), Shanna VanDerwerker (Mercury's Spamalot), and Ariel Etana Triunfo (Music Theater Works' Ragtime). The stories of Intersect are brought to life by eight stellar dancers, dancing to Fiorello's arrangements of the '90s catalogue, sung by some of Chicago's favorite musical theatre artists.

The film is available to stream online through the end of December 2021 with a $20 donation to Silent Threat Dance Team. For an additional $10 donation, patrons receive a digital download of the film's soundtrack. Intersect is available at www.TheBeautifulCityProject.com.

Silent Threat Dance Team is a vibrant Chicago dance company that takes kids out of the path of violence, and into the dance studio. The film is presented in honor and memory of Verndell Smith, its founder, who was senselessly and tragically murdered on his way to the studio in broad daylight, earlier this year.

The Beautiful City Project is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.