The Beautiful City Project Premieres Holiday Fundraiser

As the theatre community continues to face obstacles to re-open, a holiday fundraiser aimed at a streaming audience hopes to be one of The Miracles of the season. With holiday favorites and original songs and arrangements, the show aims to be a memorable event and is created by The Beautiful City Project, a Chicago-based musical theatre company that exists solely as a fundraising arm for local charities and nonprofits.

This streaming event will be cast on The Beautiful City Project's Facebook account, and will be a fundraiser for Chicago organization Season of Concern, an organization committed to helping artists most in need from the recent upending of the theatre landscape in Chicago.

The evening, musically directed by David Fiorello, will also feature a starry Chicago cast of 75 performers: Broadway veterans, multi-Jeff Award-Winners and a diverse crop of local favorites, all with Chicago theatre roots. The stream begins on Tuesday Evening, December 8th at 7:00pm CST (8:00pm on the East Coast), and is completely free, with a suggested donation to Season of Concern, using a link from the feed. All who donate will receive a special gift.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Founded in 1987, SEASON OF CONCERN CHICAGO is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. We provide short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through our own Biscotto-Miller Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, they have distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

More information can be found on the websites: www.seasonofconcern.org & www.thebeautifulcityproject.com

