The Auditorium Theatre presents Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández, celebrating their 70th anniversary. One of the most famous and celebrated companies in the world, this Auditorium Theatre Visiting Resident Company brings the culture, music, dance, and costumes of Mexico to Chicago on February 12 and 13. The company will also perform a one-hour student matinee on Monday, February 14 for grades K-12.

"We are honored to once again bring Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández back to Chicago," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Not only are these performances cherished by the city's Mexican community, they are also a must-see for any dance fan."

With "whirling, kaleidoscopic splendor" (Boston Globe), the company journeys from the ancient Aztec era to modern day through dances inspired by rituals, revolutions, and festivals. Featuring the renowned choreography of company founder Amalia Hernández, who "brought a brilliant visual and theatrical sense to her dances" (The New York Times) and live music provided by the Ballet Folklórico de México ensemble.

En Español:

Celebrando su 70 aniversario, una de las compañías más afamadas e ilustres del mundo trae la cultura, música, danzas y vestidos de México a Chicago. La compañía residente del Auditorium Theatre traza el trayecto de la cultura ancestral Azteca desde su raíz hasta la actualidad a través de danzas inspiradas en rituales, revoluciones y festivales con un 'esplendor kaleidoscópico' (Boston Globe). La compañía presenta las coreografías originales de Amalia Hernández, fundadora, quien 'brindó un tinte visual y teatral deslumbrante' (The New York Times) a sus bailes, aunadas a música en vivo tocada por el ensamble del Ballet Folklórico de México.

For more information visit auditoriumtheatre.org.