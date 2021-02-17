The Auditorium Theatre Announces Dates For Hearts To Art Summer Camp 2021

The Auditorium Theatre has announced the 2021 dates for their 17th annual summer camp Hearts to Art: July 12-August 6. This performing arts camp is for young people who have experienced the death of a parent. The camp is offered at no cost to families because of the generosity of donor and sponsors each year.

This unique camp encourages healing through the power of creative play. Through the exploration and creation of dance, visual art, theatre, and music, Hearts to Art inspires communication and collaboration, fosters emotional growth, and provides friendship, compassion, and community. Through interaction with young people who have experienced a similar loss, campers understand they are not alone.

"Hearts to Art is one of the Auditorium Theatre's core programs, and each summer it is an honor to see these young people discover, create, and most importantly, heal," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan.

Hearts to Art is a performing arts camp, meaning that each day campers work in developing skills in acting, movement, improvisation, singing, and more through fun and exciting classes. Additionally, small group healing sessions and guest speaker sessions provide campers with the opportunity to share about their loss, if they choose to do so. Campers also rehearse and stage a talent show in week one and a final showcase performance in week two. There are healing counselors on site throughout the duration of camp.

Camp continues through the year with programs like the virtual Homework Club and Movie Nights, and reunions at the Auditorium Theatre to watch performances like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah. During the theatre's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's reunion takes place on March 30th to watch National Geographic Live's Mysterious Seas.

"I feel privileged to lead this camp each summer as well as continue the program through the year," said Camp Director Sarah Illatovitch-Goldman. "It is imperative, especially when so many have to stay home, for our campers to stay connected to their camp community."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hearts to Arts 2020 camp pivoted to a combination of online sessions and at-home activities, and continued as it normally would in its all-day format Monday through Friday. The hope for 2021 is to hold camp in-person, but after the successes of the reimagined 2020 camp, we know that new and returning campers will be acting, singing, dancing, and healing again this summer - no matter what form the camp takes. The Auditorium Theatre will notify camp families and update HeartstoArt.org when final decisions are made.