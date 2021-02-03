The Auditorium Theatre Announces Auxiliary Board's 8th Annual Trivia Night Fundraiser

The Auditorium Theatre announces their Auxiliary Board's 8th Annual Trivia Night fundraiser - moving to a virtual setting on March 19, 2021 from 6-7:30PM. Tickets are $15 each or $90 for a team of six. Proceeds benefit Hearts to Art, the Auditorium Theatre's performing arts summer camp for young people who have experienced the death of a parent.

"We are grateful for the members of the Auxiliary Board, who for ten years have supported the Auditorium Theatre," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "Trivia Night will look a little different than previous years, but it will still be the great party it is known for - all while raising money for one of our signature programs, Hearts to Art summer camp."

This LIVE 90-minute virtual trivia game will be played via ZOOM, with prizes awarded to the top three teams. Raffle tickets will also go on sale soon (available before and at the event) with top-shelf prizes like an at-home wine tasting package.



"Trivia Night is one of our favorite annual events, and we are so happy we could pivot and offer it virtually this year," says Auditorium Theatre Auxiliary Board Chair Kylin Fisher. "We are looking forward to another fun and competitive event while raising money to help young people connect through an amazing program - Hearts to Art."