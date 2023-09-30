The Annoyance Theatre to Present THE EVIL THAT MEN DO Beginning in October

A new original sketch revue from the Annoyance production team explores deeply human themes through a lens that is fearless, funny, and most importantly, a profoundly entertaining piece of theater. Directed by Annoyance Managing Producer, Joe McDaniel and written/performed by an ensemble of six vastly diverse, acutely funny people who have found a distinct shared comedic voice, this is the sketch comedy event of the season.

The Evil that Men Do brings together the best talent at the Annoyance to create a truly unforgettable theatrical experience. Blending edge, vulnerability, and humor, the show gives audiences a fearless, textured, and provocative look at the world we live in.

The Annoyance has a history of pushing boundaries in comedy, both in good and bad taste. The Evil that Men Do is a natural evolution of that history. The cast (including Alexi Bolden, Jayson Brooks, Max Kantor, Liz Joynt Sandberg, Christina Hilliard, and Rockie Wenrich) have come together to create an absolute powerhouse of an ensemble. Audiences can expect to be taken on a whirlwind tour of the human heart where laughter becomes a powerful tool of understanding and creating conversation.

Join The Annoyance for The Evil That Men Do directed by Joe McDaniel and production designed by Sam MacNerland and leave thoroughly entertained. Every Friday at 8pm starting October 13th through November 17th at the Annoyance Theatre & Bar just east of the Belmont Red, Brown, & Purple stops. General admission tickets cost $20. Buy tickets at the link below.

For over 35 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago's finest comedy. Home of Chicago's longest-running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, as well as classics such as Splatter Theatre, Steamworks the Musical, Shark Tank the Musical, and The Real Live Brady Bunch, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, creative atmosphere.