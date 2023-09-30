The Annoyance Theatre to Present THE EVIL THAT MEN DO Beginning in October

Performances run from October 13 through November 17.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 1 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 4 Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

The Annoyance Theatre to Present THE EVIL THAT MEN DO Beginning in October

A new original sketch revue from the Annoyance production team explores deeply human themes through a lens that is fearless, funny, and most importantly, a profoundly entertaining piece of theater. Directed by Annoyance Managing Producer, Joe McDaniel and written/performed by an ensemble of six vastly diverse, acutely funny people who have found a distinct shared comedic voice, this is the sketch comedy event of the season. 

The Evil that Men Do brings together the best talent at the Annoyance to create a truly unforgettable theatrical experience. Blending edge, vulnerability, and humor, the show gives audiences a fearless, textured, and provocative look at the world we live in. 

The Annoyance has a history of pushing boundaries in comedy, both in good and bad taste. The Evil that Men Do is a natural evolution of that history. The cast (including Alexi Bolden, Jayson Brooks, Max Kantor, Liz Joynt Sandberg, Christina Hilliard, and Rockie Wenrich) have come together to create an absolute powerhouse of an ensemble. Audiences can expect to be taken on a whirlwind tour of the human heart where laughter becomes a powerful tool of understanding and creating conversation.

Join The Annoyance for The Evil That Men Do directed by Joe McDaniel and production designed by Sam MacNerland and leave thoroughly entertained. Every Friday at 8pm starting October 13th through November 17th at the Annoyance Theatre & Bar just east of the Belmont Red, Brown, & Purple stops. General admission tickets cost $20. Buy tickets at the link below. 

For over 35 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago's finest comedy. Home of Chicago's longest-running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, as well as classics such as Splatter Theatre, Steamworks the Musical, Shark Tank the Musical, and The Real Live Brady Bunch, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, creative atmosphere.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
WHO CHISELED THAT? by Merit Kahn Begins US Tour in Chicago Photo
WHO CHISELED THAT? by Merit Kahn Begins US Tour in Chicago

'Who Chiseled That?' by Merit Kahn will begin performances in Chicago this October ahead of a US tour.

2
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at TimeLine Theatre Company/Broadway In Chicago Photo
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at TimeLine Theatre Company/Broadway In Chicago

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY is a sweeping play that covers 164 years of history as it weaves together fact and fiction to chart the rise and fall of Lehman Brothers. The play’s title mirrors the ambition of the piece: It has a run-time of over three hours that unfolds in three acts — all performed by only three actors. The trilogy in the title is thus a literal reflection of the play’s structure and the roles, but it’s also suggestive of the piece’s mythical nature. Likewise, playwright Stefano Massani’s script (adapted by Ben Power) has a rhythmic storytelling style; the actors often narrate their own stories and actions in a chamber theater type of presentation. Although the run time is long, the fact that THE LEHMAN TRILOGY covers so much ground means it remains interesting throughout — although I found I was ultimately more intellectually than emotionally stimulated.

3
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME

Citadel Theatre announces cast and creative team for holiday musical production of SHE LOVES ME, a romantic comedy set during the holiday rush season of a perfumery.

4
Marriott Theatre, Chicagolands Longest Running Musical Theatre, Announces 2024 Season Photo
Marriott Theatre, Chicagoland's Longest Running Musical Theatre, Announces 2024 Season

Marriott Theatre has announced its 2024 Season featuring In the Heights, The Music Man, Beehive: The 60’s Musical, 1776, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (10/25-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Writers Theatre (9/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers
ECC Arts Center (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
Skokie Theatre (9/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You