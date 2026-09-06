The 8th Annual Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion To Be Held In November

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The 8th international exchange of Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion takes place in Chicago at DANK Haus (Lincoln Square) from November 2-6 for daytime master classes, workshops, and round tables. Sixteen Connexion concerts and special events will be held from Oct 30 through November 15, including Milwaukee and Saint Louis.

An early-bird discount for conference registration ends September 15 at cabaretconnexion.org/faq. Concert tickets will go sale beginning September 14 at cabaretconnexion.org/rsvp2026.

The Cabaret Connexion unites performers, audiences, and emerging talent to advance the art, build global connections, and develop skills in a supportive community.

Master classes and workshops led by accomplished industry professionals from Chicago, Nashville, San Diego, Paris and Berlin include Beckie Menzie, Elisabeth Howard, Anne & Mark Burnell, Paris-based Isabelle Georges, Berlin-based Thomas Kellner and many more to provide participants practical tools for vocal performance, storytelling, and creating unique audience experiences. Constructive feedback and generous artistic exchange are at the heart of the Connexion—raising confident, compelling, and authentic presence on stage.

Among artists joining us from Paris is Michèle Barbier, who served as Josephine Baker's private secretary during her career renaissance. In addition to her stay in Chicago, Barbier will be the guest of honor to launch the new Josephine Baker Centre organization in St. Louis.

With the spirit of a modern-day Josephine Baker—fearless, magnetic, and unapologetically original—the Connexion invites performers, the public, and media to come for the art. Stay for the connections. Leave inspired.

CABARET CONNEXION CONCERT FESTIVAL:

Friday, October 30, Lyonnais artists perform at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Sunday November 1, 7 PM at Sonia Oyola’s Salon: Mamzelle Amandine & Julie Morel present Women and Expectations

Monday November 2, 6 PM Meet & Greet at DANK Haus

Tuesday November 3, 7 PM Isabelle Georges’ Oh là là ! followed by International Song Jam at the Gateway Lounge

Wednesday November 4, 7 PM A Brief History of Berlin Kabarett concert at DANK Haus with Anne Fromm, Thomas Kellner, and Johanna Paliege

Thursday November 5, 7:30 PM Piaf in Perspective at l’Alliance Française de Chicago, featuring Anne-Sophie Guerrier and Angélique Dessaint

Friday, November 6, 7:30 PM Black Voices in Cabaret bring us The Black Songbook Volume I: Bronzeville at Kennedy-King College

Saturday November 7, 2 PM Seasons —a showcase concert at the CheckOut

Saturday November 7, 7 PM Old Town Celebrates Montmartre at the Old Town Triangle Association

Sunday November 8, 2 PM Color and Light —a showcase concert at DePaul School of Music

The Post-Connexion Festival continues with:

Monday November 9, 7 PM Homage to Yves Mathieu’s Cabaret Lapin Agile: Part I-solo piano by Jean Claude Orfali; Part II- a concert of French songs.

Wednesday November 11, 7 PM French singers join the Brass Tracks Jazz Orchestra at North & Maple Kitchen in Tinley Park

Thursday, November 12, Michèle Barbier presents in Saint Louis for the new Josephine Baker Centre organization.

Friday, November 13, 7 PM Lou Ella Rose at Sonia Oyola's Salon.

Saturday, November 14: Suzie Telep at the CheckOut

Sunday, November 15: Patricia Tyson at Sonia Oyola's Salon.

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