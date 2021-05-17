The 78th Annual Dolphin Show Presents PIPPIN!

Northwestern University's The Dolphin Show has announced its 78th Annual Show: Pippin! Directed by Mary Tomei, choreographed by Sammi Tapper, music directed by Ezri Killeen & Lorenzo Pipino, and produced by Rachel Khutorsky, Paia Amelio, and Emma Flanders.

The Dolphin Show's Production of Pippin will begin premiering its virtually streamed performances on Friday, May 28th at 7:00PM, Saturday, May 29th at 2:00PM, and Saturday May 29th at 7:00PM. Tickets can be purchased now at http://www.nudolphinshow.org/tickets. Tickers are $5 for Northwestern Students and $10 for the general public.

This is the first time ever that The Dolphin Show will be filmed and presented in a completely virtual form! The cast and crew have been hard at work fully staging and filming the show in The Dolphin Show's regular home, Northwestern's Cahn Auditorium. The official trailer for the production can be found here: https://youtu.be/WDT3ApC-dZ4.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Roger O. Hirson, and classic choreography from Bob Fosse, Pippin is the story of a young person navigating his place in the world, and deciding who he wants to be. Pippin believes that if he finds something completely fulfilling, he will have made his life worthwhile, and be truly extraordinary. However, in the words of Stephen Schwartz, "he has not yet learned that it is the process of seeking that contains the joy, not the attainment of the goal itself." Join us, as we embark on his journey through illusions, battles, indulgences, adventure, and a whole lot of magic.

The cast is led by Northwestern University junior Liam Oh in the titular role, alongside Emily Somé as the Leading Player. The show will also feature Maddie Burton as Catherine, Nathan Karnik as Charlemagne, Olivia Whitmer as Fastrada, Maddie Mazzella as Berthe, Brandon Acosta as Lewis, and Gray Watson as Theo. Ensemble members include Rinn Maldonado, Tom Avery, Jake Chen, Emily Brooks, and Elyse Yun.

