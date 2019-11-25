The 19th Annual ONE OF A KIND Holiday Show Features New Artists And Activities

One of Chicago's favorite holiday traditions, The 19th Annual One of a Kind Holiday Show, returns to The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, with new artists and features, from Thursday, December 5 - Sunday, December 8, 2019. Attendees may shop one of the largest selections of handmade gifts from over 600 artists, including over 150 artists and makers new to the Show this year, while enjoying live local music, festive holiday drinks, fashion shows and more. In addition to browsing and purchasing handcrafted items directly from the artists, visitors of the 2019 One of a Kind Holiday Show may experience a number of exciting events and special features, including:

Emerging Market

This year's emerging market will feature 30 talented up-and-coming artists including Abacus Row jewelry, Artifex Craftworks, Calou Calay Ceramics, Elytra Textiles, Portland Bitters Project and many more.

One of a Kind Fashion Shows

Live runway shows featuring clothing and accessories from exhibiting artists will be on Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m., Friday, December 6 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m.

Gourmet Market

Aspiring tastemakers and foodies alike may discover new kitchen favorites in this special section featuring a fantastic assortment of gourmet goods including dips, sauces, confections, and more.

Charitable Giving

The One of a Kind Show has collaborated with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to host a food drive during the 2019 Holiday Show. Guests are invited to bring a nonperishable item to the Show to receive $2 off the price of their ticket.

Live Music

Shoppers may take a break and enjoy music from talented local musicians, including: o Joaquin Garcia - Keyboardist Thursday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 - 7 p.m. o Patrick Jaspar - Guitarist Friday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30 - 7 p.m. o Jackson Shepard - Guitarist Saturday, December 7 at 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 - 6 p.m. o Eric Rutherford - Guitarist Sunday, December 8 at 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 4:30 p.m.

One of a Kind Cafés

A wonderful variety of gourmet bites will be available throughout the show giving guests time to relax over a tasty snack or lunch. The Sports Cafe will have TVs playing the weekend's top games. All cafés include bar service for those who want to shop and sip at the same time.

"We spent a great deal of time traveling the country and reaching out to a variety of artists to offer something truly special this year. We are thrilled to have many artists return for the 2019 Show, and we are proud to introduce over 150 new artists, all handpicked by our expert jury," said Aida Sarvan, Director of Marketing, The Mart. "Guests can expect to enjoy an amazing holiday shopping experience, music and fashion shows, and more this year."

The One of a Kind Show will be open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 6; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, December 7 and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all four days. Children 12 and under are free. Special ticket packages and offers are available online only. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.





