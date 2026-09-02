TROLLS THE MUSICAL, JR. to Take Stage With BrightSide Theatre Youth Project
Thomas McMahon directs and choreographs, with Sadie Wynne serving as music director.
BrightSide Youth Theatre project will present TROLLS THE MUSICAL, JR. a stage musical created especially for young performers, based on the irreverent DreamWorks Animation movie franchise. It features a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters. The show follows the overly optimistic Trolls, constantly with a song on their lips, and the comically pessimistic Bergens, who are only happy when they have Trolls in their stomach. The Troll thespians in Poppy's company live by their motto: the show must go on. But when a tyrannical foreign emissary arrives in Bergenland, expectations are raised, forcing the Trolls to totally rework their show or risk being served up in the name of diplomacy by a Chef rehired and out for revenge.
TROLLS THE MUSICAL, JR. will be directed and choreographed by Thomas McMahon, who was the choreographer of BrightSide Youth Theatre's LEGALLY BLONDE JR. and THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION. He was last seen on the BrightSide stage in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Sadie Wynne, who music directed THE MUSIC MAN JR. at the Beverly Arts Center, will be Music Director.
TROLLS THE MUSICAL, JR. will run Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, October 4, at 6 p.m. in The Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for students, including fees, and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35506 or by calling 630-447-TIXS (8497).
The Saturday, October 3 2:00 pm performance will be American Sign Language-interpreted and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and their parties can attend this performance for free, thanks to the generosity of the Naperville Lions Club. For access to ASL seating, patrons should enter the promo code ASL when purchasing online or call the box office at 630.447.8497.
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