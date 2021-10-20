Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 20, 2021  
TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING Performance Will Benefit Breast Intentions of Illinois

Tony n' Tina's Wedding will be performed at Joliet's Jacob Henry Mansion on November 5, to benefit the nonprofit Breast Intentions of Illinois. The production is directed by Tony Lauria.

Tickets are $75 and include dinner, a champagne toast and wedding cake. There are also a limited number of tickets available at the bride and groom's table.

Cocktail hour will start at 5:30 p.m. and the show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at https://breastintentionsil.org/tony_tinas_wedding/.

The goal of Breast Intentions is to support those individuals and their families who are fighting Breast Cancer. Their mission is to help them deal with the consequences of this diagnosis by providing emotional, intellectual, spiritual and financial support and resources in their time of need. Additionally, it is the goal of Breast Intentions to encourage young women to take charge of their health by performing monthly breast self examinations.


From This Author Stephi Wild