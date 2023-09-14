TITANIC THE MUSICAL to Open at Wheaton Drama Tomorrow

This larger-than-life musical drama takes to the stage for four weekends only in the heart of downtown Wheaton - opening September 15!

Making her maiden voyage in April 1912, Titanic, the grandest ship in the world, set off carrying passengers full of hope, wonder, and dreams. On an eerie & still night in the North Atlantic, all of that changed. Titanic the Musical follows the story of the passengers & crew on that fateful journey - immigrants dreaming of a new life, aristocrats pursuing their next fortune, and the very real people who lost their lives in the infamous historic tragedy. Having earned FIVE Tony Awards in 1997 including Best Musical, Book & Score, Titanic the Musical offers a familiar story matched with rich orchestrations and beautiful characters that will leave you wanting more.

Wheaton Drama's cast of only 22 actors portray more than 45 characters to bring this story to life with vivid music, beautiful costumes, and inventive nautical staging. This production is led by director Claire Yearman, assistant director Pam Turlow, music director Aaron Zimmerman, and production manager Julie Kanturek.

Titanic the Musical runs September 15 through October 8 with performances Thursdays/Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30pm & Sundays at 2pm. Tickets and more information can be found online at Click Here.