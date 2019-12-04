THIN MINTS By Ellen Steves Joins Greenhouse Theatre Center Breaking Ground Series

THIN MINTS By Ellen Steves Joins Greenhouse Theatre Center's "Breaking Ground Series" For A Workshop Production in January

BODY: Ellen Steves' dark comedy THIN MINTS has been selected for Greenhouse Theatre Center's "Breaking Ground Series" and will receive a three-performance workshop directed by Justin J. Sacramone in January 2020. The performance dates are January 8, 15, and 22 at 8:00 PM. Tickets will go on sale 12/08 and general admission is $15. The runtime is approx 90 minutes and contains depictions of teens ingesting alcohol and engaging in violent actions.

"Friendship is supposed to make you happy! All the girls in the manual look so happy!" THIN MINTS follows a troop of Bonfire Girls during a five-day woodland retreat as they prepare for an important election. The play scores 100% on the Bechdel Test and offers a warped perspective on the consequences of a community governed by abuse and manipulation.

Ellen Steves originally wrote the play in 2016 under the tutelage of Lynn Nottage, David Henry Hwang, and Chuck Mee at Columbia University. Steves & Sacramone joined forces in late-2018 to continue its development which included a sold-out reading in January 2019 at The Boxcar at Steep and a second reading in May 2019 at Prop Thtr's Church of the New Play Series. The Greenhouse Theatre Center workshop production marks the next step in THIN MINTS development.

Ellen Steves is a writer and producer living in Los Angeles. A 2017 graduate of the Columbia University MFA Playwriting Program, she studied under Lynn Nottage, David Henry Hwang, and Chuck Mee. Ellen's work often focuses on the themes of VIOLENCE, MANIPULATION, TORTURE, STATUS, and ENDURANCE. A student of semiotics; she is endlessly curious about the physical cues humans relay to one another to convey meaning. Ellen is a co-founder of chap.three, a production company that focuses on putting women in the spotlight. She is also a member of Barelight, a weekly writer's group. Find out more at www.ellensteves.com

Justin J. Sacramone is a Chicago based director whose work focuses on new play development. Collaborations include; Goodman Theatre, Sideshow Theatre Company, The Boxcar at Steep, Eclipse Theatre, Pride Films and Plays, The New Colony, 16th Street Theatre, Red Theatre, Lyric Stage Company of Boston, Orlando International Fringe Festival, The Kilroy's List, Massachusetts Educational Theatre Guild, Tennessee Williams Institute, and Walt Disney Imagineering. He is on staff at Sideshow Theatre Company. As an artist, he explores how the history of the American theatre can shape the future of it. Find out more at www.justinjsacramone.com

