THE SOUND OF MUSIC, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More to Go On Sale at Broadway In Chicago
Single tickets for four upcoming productions will go on sale September 6, including THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER and HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!
Broadway In Chicago has announced that single tickets for four upcoming productions will go on sale Sunday, September 6.
The on-sale will include The Hip Hop Nutcracker and Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy, both arriving in November, followed by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical and The Sound of Music in December.
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
November 24–29, 2026
Cadillac Palace Theatre
Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker reimagines the holiday classic by combining hip hop dance with Tchaikovsky's music.
The production features a company of 12 dancers alongside a DJ and violinist.
Tickets range from $39–$120, with a select number of premium tickets available.
MRS. DOUBTFIRE: THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY
November 24–29, 2026
James M. Nederlander Theatre
Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy will return to Chicago this fall.
Based on the film, the musical follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who loses custody of his children following a divorce and creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an attempt to remain part of their lives.
Tickets range from $43–$121, with a select number of premium tickets available.
Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
December 9–27, 2026
James M. Nederlander Theatre
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will return for the holiday season, featuring songs including “You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.”
The stage adaptation follows the Grinch's attempt to steal Christmas from the Whos, with Max the Dog serving as narrator.
Tickets range from $40–$120, with a select number of premium tickets available.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC
December 22–27, 2026
Cadillac Palace Theatre
Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music will play Chicago during the holiday season in a production directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.
The musical follows Maria and the von Trapp family and features songs including “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”
Tickets range from $40–$140, with a select number of premium tickets available.
TICKET INFORMATION
Single tickets for all four productions will go on sale Sunday, September 6. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, and current subscribers can add the productions to their subscriptions.
Additional fees apply to online ticket purchases. More information is available through Broadway In Chicago.
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