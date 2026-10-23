THE PRICE, IVANOV, and CUT TO THE CHASE to Lead Artistic Home Season
Performances begin November 5 with CUT TO THE CHASE at the Lookingglass Studio Theatre.
The Artistic Home's 2026-27 season will include works by new writers, along with less performed works by two of the greatest playwrights of the past 140 years. After opening their season on November 5 with CUT TO THE CHASE at the Lookingglass Studio Theatre, the company will return to The Den Theatre for the remainder of the season. There, The Artistic Home will present Arthur Miller's later career drama, THE PRICE, from January 21 to February 28 and conclude their season with Anton Chekhov's first produced play, IVANOV, which will play from May 1 to June 6.
CUT TO THE CHASE – November 5–15
A staple of Chicago theater for over two decades, CUT TO THE CHASE presents as one fun night of theater a number of new plays chosen from hundreds of submissions by writers from across the country. The plays are performed back-to-back, with the complete program running approximately 80 minutes. CUT TO THE CHASE is a perfect taste of dynamic theater in an intimate space. Ensemble member Annie Hogan will curate the festival, which will be directed and performed by ensemble members and other theatre artists. CUT TO THE CHASE will be performed for two weekends, from November 5 -15, at the Lookingglass Studio Theater, 163 E. Pearson at Michigan Avenue, on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.
CUT TO THE CHASE Play Lineup
The lineup of plays for this edition of CUT TO THE CHASE includes “Bone Fire” by Nina Dellaria, directed by Eve Pahoresky and performed by Caitlin Jemison and Chris Clowers; “Devoted and Other Adjectives” by Brian S. Brijbag, directed by Devon Carson and performed by Mary Mikva and Michael Baylor; “Gouting” by Dan Caffrey, directed by Jacob Watson and performed by Delia Ford and Lee Kanne; “Posthumy!” by Siah Berlatsky, directed by Savaun Stokes and performed by Janice Rumschlag and Jared Goudsmit; “Rot” by S.A. Ellis, directed by Julian Hester and performed by Charlie Irving and Trevor Hendrix; and “Break” by Margaret Richard, directed by Christian Helem and performed by Taylor Talhame, Nick Buzzi, and Elizabeth Sacha.
THE PRICE – January 24–February 28
CUT TO THE CHASE will be followed in January by THE PRICE, Arthur Miller's play first produced in 1968. Two estranged middle-aged brothers reunite in the attic of their family's Manhattan brownstone to sell off a lifetime of estate furniture. The cluttered attic filled with family furniture acts as a physical repository of the past, where characters project their unresolved grief, bitterness, and relational attachments onto physical things. THE PRICE was Miller's last major Broadway hit. It will be performed and directed by a cast of The Artistic Home ensemble members, with Scott Westerman directing Kristin Collins, John Mossman, Frank Nall, and Todd Wojcik. THE PRICE will open to the press on Thursday, January 28, following previews on January 24, 25, and 27; and play through February 28, in the Bookspan space of The Den Theatre.
IVANOV – May 1–June 6
Closing the company's season will be Anton Chekhov's first produced full-length play, IVANOV. Like Chekhov's later plays – CHERRY ORCHARD, SEAGULL, and THREE SISTERS, it explores themes of loss amidst a changing society. The title character, once a highly successful member of the County Counsel, is deeply in debt, in danger of losing his estate, and most troubling, is severely depressed. Ensemble member Ted James will direct. IVANOV will open to the press on Thursday, May 6, following previews on May 1, 2, and 5; and will play in the Bookspan space at The Den through June 6.
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