THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Announces Tickets on Sale Sept. 6 for Chicago Engagement

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale Friday, September 6 for the triumphant return Chicago engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph).

With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/ustour/

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "Having received great critical acclaim in the U.K. and North America, I am really pleased that Laurence Connor's new production of PHANTOM will continue to tour the U.S. playing in tandem with the Broadway production which just celebrated 31 years at the Majestic Theatre."

Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 31 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 4.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again."

Directed by Laurence Connor (who co-directed the new production of Les Misérables that is back on tour across North America after a hugely successful revival on Broadway; directed the award-winning new production of Miss Saigon that played London's West End and Broadway and is now on a tour across North America; and also directed the stage version of the movie School of Rock now playing in London's West End), with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, sound design by Mick Potter, and musical supervision by John Rigby. The production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

Cameron Mackintosh's brilliant original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA continues performances at Her Majesty's Theatre in London and in its recording-breaking run at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway and many other cities around the world.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 2:00 PM & Dec. 31 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 18 7:30 PM, Closed for Christmas and New Year's Day

Thursday, December 19, 26 @ 2:00 PM and 7:30 pm & January 2 at 7:30 PM

Friday, Dec. 20, 27 & Jan. 3 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 3 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 22, 29 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM and Jan. 5 at 2:00 PM

Individual tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on-sale to the public on Friday, September 6, 2019 and range in price from $46-$111 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

Broadway In Chicago celebrates 2019 as the Year of Chicago Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





