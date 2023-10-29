THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Takes Center Stage With Palos Village Players 

Palos Village Players will present the timeless classic, "The Man Who Came to Dinner." This uproarious comedy promises to captivate audiences with its brilliant humor and unforgettable characters, bringing the magic of live theater and a Broadway classic to the southside of Chicago.

Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, "The Man Who Came to Dinner" is a delightful romp that has been a beloved part of American theater for decades. Set in a small town in Ohio, the story follows the chaos that ensues when the irascible and famous radio personality Sheridan Whiteside [played by Scott Sowinski of Orland Park] slips and injures himself at the home of the Stanleys [Sheilah O'Grady, Gary Felicetti, Justin Anderson, Jill Jeffrey, Julie Zebleckis].

Confined to their house, Whiteside's larger-than-life personality and outrageous demands disrupt the quiet lives of the Stanleys and their entire community [Peter Buchacz, Andrea Fleming, Michael DePriest Reed, Amy Infanger, Aiden Raubolt, Lucy Mahoney, Michelle Belair] He is joined by his faithful nurse [played by Alyssa Avant], his assistant Maggie Cutler [played by Dana Hall of Orland Park] a self-proclaimed hard-nosed secretary who finds love with a small-town newspaperman [played by Joe Gomez], only to have him stolen away by Hollywood glamour queen Lorriane Sheldon [played by Elizabeth Surowiecki]. When friends of Whiteside, such as Beverly Carlton [Christopher Cavanaugh] and Metz/Banjo [Jodie Brugler] show up, hilarity abounds with a plot twist you won't want to miss! See this eclectic cast of characters attempt to cope with the unexpected visitor.

The production is directed by Kimberly Dignin, who is known for directing a wide variety of shows at all levels. With a cast of talented local actors, the show is a testament to the vibrant theater scene on the southside.

"The stage is set for an exhilarating production of 'The Man Who Came to Dinner,'" enthused Kimberly Dignin, who serves as the production's director alongside her assistant director, Stephen Bell. "This timeless play is a true classic, and it's an absolute delight to witness these gifted actors infuse life into these iconic characters. We assure our audiences an evening brimming with continuous laughter and unforgettable moments."

Kimberly Dignin extended her gratitude to the remarkable team behind the scenes, saying, "A special thanks to our dedicated producer, Sarah Callis, stage manager Michelle Belair, and our extraordinary set builders, led by the talented Mark Erickson, and the entire crew. It's their combined efforts that have brought a show of this caliber to fruition!"

Details of the event are as follows:

Title: "The Man Who Came to Dinner"

Date/Times: Nov 3,4,10,11 at 7:30 pm Nov 5, 2:00 pm

Location: Palos Park Rec Center 8901 W 123rd St Palos Park, IL 60464

Tickets: Adult $25 Senior/Student $23

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this timeless comedy that has delighted audiences for generations. Gather your friends and family for a night of laughter, memorable performances, and a heartwarming story that reminds us of the importance of community and human connection.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the link below or contact the Theater Box Office at 1-877-PVP-TIXS or 1-877-787-8497. Tickets are available at the door. Free/convenient parking is available.

Palos Village Players are dedicated to bringing quality live performances to the southside. They are committed to celebrating the arts, nurturing local talent, and creating unforgettable theatrical experiences for their audiences. Palos Village Players is entering its 81st season and is the oldest non-subsidized community theater group in Illinois.

[Pictured Scott Sowinski as Sheridan Whiteside and Dana Hall as Maggie Cutler.]