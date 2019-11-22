THE KNIFIC QUARTET: A JAZZ ADVENTURE! is Coming to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in January

The Knific Quartet celebrates music from Brazil, America and beyond at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 5, 2020.

The Knific Quartet melds virtuosity, lyricism, and musical influences from around the world to provide an intimate and exciting concert experience. This family ensemble presents stirring originals, Brazilian gems and American Songbook classics. The quartet maintains a chamber music level of communication and artistry including imaginative reworkings of Ravel, Faure, and original works that blur boundaries. The Knific Quartet has toured Africa, Russia and throughout the US.

"The quartet displayed the group's signature style - deft and imaginative with brilliant flashes of impeccable technique, and a persistence of serious musical intensity." - The Chronicle

The Knific Quartet: A Jazz Adventure! will be at Metropolis on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. Tickets are $30. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The Knific Quartet: A Jazz Adventure! is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include A Rock'n Roll Tribute...From Elvis to The Beatles! Featuring The Neverly Brothers (January 10), Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience starring Tim Piper (January 11), The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12), Tsukasa Taiko in Concert (January 16), and Resurrection - A Journey Tribute (January 17 & 18).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

