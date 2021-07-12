THE GREAT AMERICAN (AND FRENCH) SONGBOOK to be Presented by American Blues Theater

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, will present The Great American (and French) Songbook performed by Suzy Petri and guests as part of its month music series "The Garage." The event will be performed live, in person at Serbian Village Restaurant, 3144 W Irving Park Road, Chicago and virtually through Zoom.

Join Ensemble Member and award-winning cabaret artist Suzy Petri for the great classics of Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Lieber & Stoller, Kander & Ebb, Fats Waller, Oscar Brown Jr., and a little French for Bastille Day! Suzy Petri will be joined by Sami Scott, Lynne Jordan and Bill Demis.

The Garage music series features the musical talents of American Blues Theater Ensemble Members and Artistic Affliates. Tickets may be reserved for the live, in person performance or Zoom streaming HERE or at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com. The suggested donation is $25.