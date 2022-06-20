THE FORGE SINGS to Feature Michael Lee Brown, Ariana Burks, Joey Chelius, And More

THE FORGE: LEMONT QUARRIES, a first-of-its-kind adventure park in Lemont, IL will present The Forge Sings, a live concert celebration of Disney music from film & stage. Families with kids of all ages can enjoy a Disney cabaret as talents from around the country lead a Disney sing-a-long.

Guests can bring their own chairs and blankets; snacks and beverages are available for purchase. The show will perform at 6:00pm on Friday, July 29th, Saturday, July 30th, and Sunday, July 31st. Fairytale Entertainment will provide a princess meet & greet each night at 5:30pm before the concert at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St, Lemont, IL 60439.

TICKETS are only $10 and are available here.

Featuring: Michael Lee Brown (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Emmy Award nominee Ariana Burks (BEATS on Netflix), Joey Chelius (Dennis DeYoung's HUNCHBACK), Mattie Cieplak, Seth Durbin, Teagan Earley (Second City's SING OUT), Olivia Koukol, Abbey Loria, George Lorimer, Kirby Mies, & Michael J. Santos.

Frankie Zabilka produces, Tianna Cohen directs, and the show will feature music direction with original arrangements by Justin Akira Kono (Porchlight's SPRING AWAKENING).