THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago

Chicago Star Wars fans will soon have the opportunity to transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away when the internationally-acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody makes its Midwest debut at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd) beginning Wednesday, May 24.

Featuring parodies of the classic fan-favorite characters, The Empire Strips Back takes audiences across the universe in an unforgettable, unauthorized theatrical interpretation of the beloved global franchise.

Following smash hit runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, the production centers on a world of burlesque fantasy, menacing and sexy dance, dangerous seduction, hilarious parody and even the droids you're looking for. Guests can also partake in special themed cocktails, The Empire Strips Back exclusive merch and more.

Hailed as "astounding...the enthusiasm and energy of the dancers is unparalleled in this galaxy or any other" by LA Weekly and "one of the most memorable and impressive performances I've ever seen" by S.F. Gate, The Empire Strips Back celebrates a resurgence of burlesque, while delivering a fun and rowdy experience for fans of the art form as well as the iconic film series.

The original production of The Empire Strips Back was booked in a small, 150 seat room in Sydney for a one-off, three-night run. Fast-forward to seven national sold out Australian tours, an enthusiastic global audience over 100,000 strong, a Huffington Post video feature boasting 20+ million viral views and more.

These engagements of The Empire Strips Back are produced by Foster Entertainment and Neil Gooding Productions, presented with Fever. The show was created by Russall S. Beattie.

Tickets to the open-ended run start at $39 are now available through August 13 at Click Here. Performances will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm; and Sundays at 4pm and 7pm. Runtime is two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.