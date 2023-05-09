THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago

Performances begin on May 24.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chica Photo 1 Jacobs, Luff, Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined TOMMY
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND Photo 3 Austin Pendleton, Jeff Perry, and More to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's NO MAN'S LAND
Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre

THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago

Chicago Star Wars fans will soon have the opportunity to transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away when the internationally-acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody makes its Midwest debut at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd) beginning Wednesday, May 24.

Featuring parodies of the classic fan-favorite characters, The Empire Strips Back takes audiences across the universe in an unforgettable, unauthorized theatrical interpretation of the beloved global franchise.

Following smash hit runs in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, the production centers on a world of burlesque fantasy, menacing and sexy dance, dangerous seduction, hilarious parody and even the droids you're looking for. Guests can also partake in special themed cocktails, The Empire Strips Back exclusive merch and more.

Hailed as "astounding...the enthusiasm and energy of the dancers is unparalleled in this galaxy or any other" by LA Weekly and "one of the most memorable and impressive performances I've ever seen" by S.F. Gate, The Empire Strips Back celebrates a resurgence of burlesque, while delivering a fun and rowdy experience for fans of the art form as well as the iconic film series.

The original production of The Empire Strips Back was booked in a small, 150 seat room in Sydney for a one-off, three-night run. Fast-forward to seven national sold out Australian tours, an enthusiastic global audience over 100,000 strong, a Huffington Post video feature boasting 20+ million viral views and more.

These engagements of The Empire Strips Back are produced by Foster Entertainment and Neil Gooding Productions, presented with Fever. The show was created by Russall S. Beattie.

Tickets to the open-ended run start at $39 are now available through August 13 at Click Here. Performances will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm; and Sundays at 4pm and 7pm. Runtime is two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Babes With Blades Theater Company Announces An Extended FIGHTING WORDS FESTIVAL In 2023, J Photo
Babes With Blades Theater Company Announces An Extended FIGHTING WORDS FESTIVAL In 2023, June 17 - 25

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) 2023 season opens with an extended run of its new works festival, collectively called Fighting Words, June 17– 25 at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa.  All performances are free to the public and audiences can provide feedback on the scripts following each reading.

CELEBRITY MEMOIR BOOK CLUB Comes To The Den Theatre Photo
CELEBRITY MEMOIR BOOK CLUB Comes To The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced the comedy podcast and live touring show Celebrity Memoir Book Club will play Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

Photos: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! Makes Its Chicago Premiere At The Venus Cabaret Theater Photo
Photos: MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! Makes Its Chicago Premiere At The Venus Cabaret Theater

See photos of MotherFreakingHood! at Chicago's Venus Cabaret Theater.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces its 2023/2024 productions and programming, featuring bold interpretations of Shakespeare’s plays in conversation with visionary artists of today, world premiere productions, theater from across the globe through the WorldStage series, and much more.


More Hot Stories For You

Otherworld Theatre to Present PUFFS; Ticket Sales to Benefit Trans OrgsOtherworld Theatre to Present PUFFS; Ticket Sales to Benefit Trans Orgs
Comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt to Perform at The Den in AugustComedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt to Perform at The Den in August
MOTHERHOUSE World Premiere Extends Into the Summer at Rivendell Theatre EnsembleMOTHERHOUSE World Premiere Extends Into the Summer at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Jackalope Theatre Presents the World Premiere of the Romantic Comedy PRETTY SHAHIDJackalope Theatre Presents the World Premiere of the Romantic Comedy PRETTY SHAHID

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video
Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
Get a First Look at LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Theatre
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gag Reflex
Annoyance Theatre & Bar (1/21-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant & Piggie's
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Cabaret Week - The Great Filipino Songbook
Drew's on Halsted (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Ben: A Spider-Man Parody
Annoyance Theatre (4/29-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Writers Theatre (6/22-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU