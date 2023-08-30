THE BUTTCRACKER Reveals Cast and Special Events

The sold-out sensation, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque, has announced its cast and special events for the 2023 engagement. Now in its seventh edition, Chicago’s favorite alternative twist on the original story of Clara and her beloved holiday toy is a live event not to be missed. With an ever-changing line up, audiences experience a different performance each night that features the best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainment.The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© is directed by Sarah Scanlon and choreographed by Willy LaQueue and plays November 30 - December 30 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

The show runs one hour and forty-five minutes with a fifteen minute intermission and, new this year, original music by composer Michelle Isaac. Each week features the best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainers in the roles of Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Vodka and Mother Ginger with sword swallowing, belly dancing, classic burlesque and more. Press opening is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. with a holiday performance schedule of Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There are no performances Sunday, Dec. 24. The running time, including intermission, is 1 hour and 45 minutes. Admission is available for those 18 years old and older (21+ to drink). Tickets are $20 - $100 and will be available for pre-sale Friday, Sept. 1 to previous ticket holders with public sales beginning on Monday, Oct. 2 at 12 p.m. at GreenhouseTheater.org and TheButtcrackerBurlesque.com.

Audiences are invited to follow Clara and her Buttcracker on a wild hallucinogenic trip from a boring-AF corporate holiday party to the raucous and sultry Land of Sweets where they battle rats, save the day and learn that body and sex positivity are to be celebrated. A combination of fairy tale and exotic trip down the rabbit hole with the best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainment. The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© highlights the world of burlesque, boylesque, magic, sword balancing, circus, dance and more. The production received rave reviews including being a “Top Theatre'' choice in Newcity, receiving the “Most Meaningful Alternative Production” from Life & Times and being Chicago Reader recommended with Dan Jakes describing the performance as an “inviting and joyfully queer experience that celebrates beards and heels and tits and bellies and butts in any and all combinations, then decks them in holly.”

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© Special Events

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Burlesque 101

The audience is invited to arrive early to learn some Burlesque moves before the show and receive Buttcracker swag.

Saturday, Dec. 9 - Holiday PJ

Audience members who come dressed in Holiday pajamas will receive free Buttcracker swag

Saturday, Dec. 16 - Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest

Enter to win Buttcracker swag and a bottle of booze by joining the ugliest holiday sweater contest, hosted by Chicago’s resident musical comedy cougar, Aunt Nance

Saturday, Dec. 23 - Special Holiday Guest

Who could be the special guest arriving from the North Pole? Who could it be?

Saturday, Dec. 30 - Closing Night Party

Celebrate the season with our cast and crew at the Closing Night Party including a guest DJ, Buttcracker swag and more!

The cast for The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© currently is Amelia Roque* (Clara); KazMo Universe^/* (The Buttcracker); Harlem Nyte*/^ (Drosselmeyer); Chaotika XO= (Sugar Bum Fairy); Kitty LaRoux*/^ (Boss/Rat King); A'Keisha Lee* (Ensemble, Sugar Bum Fairy U/S); Michael Eos+/^/* (Ensemble, Drosselmeyer U/S); Squeaky Bubbles* (Ensemble, Clara U/S); Gal Strapp= (Ensemble, Buttcracker U/S); Ranch DuBois* (Ensemble/Boss/Rat King U/S) and Batty Page^ (Ensemble U/S).

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque© production team includes Sarah Scanlon* (director); Willy LaQueue+^ (choreographer); Michelle Isaac* (original music composition); Brighid Martensen^ (costume designer); Gabrielle Strong* (scenic designer); Samuel Stephen^ (lighting designer/master electrician); Hannah Wein* (Assistant Lighting Designer); Rowan Doe^ (props designer/assistant scenic designer); Galen Huges*(stage manager) Carli Shapiro* (backstage manager); AJ Sacco+ (magic consultant); Jaq Seifert^/(sub)version productions (artistic producer/author); Mocha Mocha2.0* (associate producer); Jezzibel Aries* (company manager); Sio Bast* (featured soloist curator); Heather Gervasi* (production manager); Joe Court+ (sound engineer); Ryan Dygert* (technical director); Zia Lighting^ (graphic designer); Caylei Hallberg* (producing assistant) and Majel Cuza* (production management consultant).