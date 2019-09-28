THE BUTTCRACKER: A Nutcracker Burlesque Announces Cast And Creative Team

(sub)version productions has announced the cast and creative team of the return of their hit show, THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE, written and created by Jaq Seifert.

THE BUTTCRACKER: A NUTCRACKER BURLESQUE stars returning cast member Kathleen Hoil (they/them, Imaginez Ensemble, The House Theatre) as The Buttcracker, and new cast members Nikki Hartung (she/her, Second City) as Clara, Miguel Long (he/him, Trap Door Theatre) as Drosselmeyer, Maggie McMurran (she/her, Six Flags St. Louis) as The Sugar Plum Fairy, and Molly Gloeckner (she/her, Otherworld Theatre) as The Boss/Rat King. Nicole Amber (she/her) returns as an ensemble member, joined by Niki-Charisse Franco (she/her, Center Stage Theatrics), Olivia Cucco (she/her, Vertical Sideshow), and Michael Ashford (he/him, Metropolis Performing Arts Center). (she/her) and Ellen Spann (she/her) understudy. New this year! A rotating cast of featured soloists for Vodka, Tea, Coffee, Hot Chocolate, and Mother Ginger. Full list of featured soloists will be announced in November.

Production Team includes Leah Urzendowski (she/her, Director), Jenn Freeman | Po'Chop (she/her/they/them, Choreographer), Kate Setzer Kamphausen (she/her, Costumes), Kristof Janezic (he/him, Sets/Lighting), Steve Labedz (he/shim, Sound), and Mealah Heidenreick (she/her, Props/Experience). Wendy Madrigal (she/her) stage managers, with Jaq Seifert (they/them) Executive Producer and Jess Vann (she/her) Assistant Producer.

Celebrating four years of holiday fun, The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque subverts the classic holiday ballet to promote diversity in body, gender expression, sexuality, and race. The show utilizes the platform of parody to encourage audiences to imagine a more inclusive world, redefining the art of the tease through an alternative take on burlesque. More information at www.thebuttcrackerburlesque.com

Began in 2016 with the hit show The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque (now in its fourth year), (sub)version productions creates innovative entertainment programming that is alternative, subversive, and unique for Chicago's audiences. Our mission is to resist the normalization of performance, to reimagine the way the public views entertainment, and redefine what cannot be defined. from burlesque to solo performances, cabarets, fundraisers, and dance experiences, (sub)version productions is dedicated to art that matters and is never finished. More info at http://www.subversionproductions.com

Tickets will go on sale October 23rd. The show runs Thursday's in December at 8pm at The Den Health Mainstage. Tickets at www.thedentheatre.com





