THE BARBER OF SEVILLE Opens September 28th at Lyric Opera

In Rossini's best-known comic masterpiece, a young woman refuses to marry her pompous old guardian. With the help of the know-it-all town barber, a bold young count hopes to marry her himself. Can this unlikely duo win their heroine's heart before it's too late?

First show of Lyric's 65th season: A delightful production of the perennially popular Rossini opera gets the 2019/20 season off to an effervescent start.

Dress up in your best gown or tuxedo and join us on the red carpet for this grand Lyric tradition on Saturday, September 28, with the option of purchasing tickets to the Opera Ball at the Hilton Chicago for the ultimate elegant post-performance celebration (lyricopera.org/openingnight or call 312-827-5682 for Opera Ball reservations).

The overture music that opens the show lets you know right away that you're in for a good time, with lots to laugh at and smile about.

Secrets, silly ruses, outlandish plot twists, and sparkling melodies, all in the name of love. Sir Andrew Davis is on the podium to start his 20th season as principal conductor at Lyric. Michael Black is chorus master. Enjoy director Rob Ashford's lovely and airy production, with sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and lighting by Howard Harrison.

Adam Plachetka is clever Figaro, the wily barber at the center of the plot. Marianne Crebassa is the lovely and spirited Rosina, with Lawrence Brownlee as her multiply disguised sweetheart, Count Almaviva. Alessandro Corbelli plays Rosina's old guardian Bartolo, and Krzysztof Bączyk (Lyric debut) is her hypocritical music teacher Basilio.

Eight chances to check it out: September 28 and October 2, 5, 10, 13, 18, 21, 27 (bold = matinees).

From the exuberant overture that's become pop culture's go-to operatic shorthand, to the exultant crowing of the title character -- "Figaro! Figaro! Figaro!" -- all this and more by a 24-year-old master of his craft. See the opera that inspired "The Rabbit of Seville," the brilliant Bugs Bunny-Elmer Fudd caper cartoon. Rossini's music scampers, frolics, clambers, surprises, and cavorts on every page of the score.

3 hours and 5 minutes, including 1 intermission.

Sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage.

For more information and to order tickets, visit lyricopera.org/barber or call 312-827-5600. For information about pre-performance dining options at Lyric, visit lyricopera.org/dining to learn about on-site restaurants, beverage service, and more.





