TEATRO ZINZANNI CHICAGO to Require Proof of Vaccination for Audience Members

Randolph Entertainment, presenting Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago, has announced today that it will be requiring all guests over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination to attend its dinner and performance. This requirement will apply to all performances beginning August 4, 2021, until further notice.



The health and safety of Teatro ZinZanni's audiences is its main concern; as such, this new requirement has been added to the protocol followed since re-opening which includes fully vaccinated cast and staff, as well as enhanced air filtration and new sanitization technologies to deliver a safe and magical experience.



"We believe the nationwide rise in the highly-transmissible Delta variant makes this measure necessary for the safety of our audiences, staff, and performers. Given the unique nature of our intimate venue, social distancing is impossible, so vaccination presents our best option to continue operating safely," said Executive Producer Stan Feig.



Proof of vaccination* must be presented at the time of check-in. For patrons 12 years and under who are not yet eligible for vaccination, a proper face covering must be worn except when eating at their table. Fully vaccinated patrons may wear a mask at their discretion.



Feig continued, "We all look forward to the day we can put this behind us. But in this moment, we must act to make sure live theater can continue to thrive in downtown Chicago."



For your safety, Teatro ZinZanni Chicago and Spiegeltent ZaZou continue to follow or exceed CDC, State of Illinois and City of Chicago guidelines, and will continue to evolve its operation as recommended. Patrons with questions or concerns should address them to Customer Service at chi-info@zinzanni.com.



* Proof of vaccination can be in the form of the CDC card, a clear photocopy of this card, or a clear mobile phone photo. It must show that patrons have completed their vaccination, and that at least 2 weeks have elapsed since the final dose. For patrons vaccinated in another country, please call our box office so that we may determine that the vaccine falls under the FDA emergency use authorization, and what type of proof will be required.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, are on sale now and range in price from $119 - $189. Front Row VIP tickets are available at a premium price. Limited à la carte "show-only" tickets will also be available for $69. Individual tickets will be available by visiting zinzanni.com/Chicago. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.