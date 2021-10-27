Susan Merdinger to Present A HALLOWEEN HAUNTING IN MUSIC AND LITERATURE

Sheridan Music Studio Founder, Artistic Director and pianist Susan Merdinger will present a special run of a "Ghost-Themed" concert, book presentation and discussion: A Halloween Haunting in Music and Literature on www.sheridanmusicstudio.in.live. The pre-recorded concert features Merdinger along with violinist Alex Koffman and cellist Martine Benmann in a program of "ghost" music including Beethoven's Ghost Trio Op. 70 No.1, William Bolcom's Graceful Ghost Rag for solo piano, and a World Premiere of the Dybbuk Piano Trio (2021) by Grammy-nominated composer Ilya Levinson, Composer-in-Residence at Sheridan Music Studio. The concert is then followed by a book presentation by Karen Kaplan, author of Conjoined: A Holocaust Haunting- One Man, Two Hearts and Me, and concludes with a three-way discussion with the pianist, the composer and the author.

There will be three shows daily, at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm, from October 29 through November 1. Virtual livestream tickets are $15 each, available at https://sheridanmusicstudio.in.live/event. The IN.LIVE livestream will be free to all Music with a View Series subscribers. Proceeds will go to help establish scholarships for young aspiring musicians.

Internationally acclaimed Steinway Artist Susan Merdinger has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in major concert halls worldwide and on recordings. Merdinger is a Gold Medalist and First Prize Winner of numerous competitions, most recently The American Prize's Lorin Hollander Award, Gold Medalist of The Global Music Awards and First Prize Winner of the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition. She has been a frequent performer on The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Series, as well as on radio and television programs such as WFMT, WQXR and the BBC. She is a graduate of Yale University and the Yale School of Music and also studied at the Manhattan School of Music and the Fontainebleau Conservatory of Music (France). She is the Founder and Artistic Director of Sheridan Music Studio in Chicago, is on the Faculty of the Summit and InterHarmony Music Festivals and is an Artistic Advisor for IN.LIVE.

Author Karen Kaplan was born and raised in West Rogers Partk, a Jewish neighborhood on the north side of Chicago. After publishing her first memoir, Descendants of Rajgrod: Learning to Forgive, Karen has been engaging audiences worldwide. She continues to share her compelling life story and message of forgiveness. After receiving her B.A. from the University of Illinois in Nutrition and Medical Dietetics, Karen trained at The Claret Center of Hyde Park, IL, as a spiritual director. Articles, excerpts and news stories of Karen's first book have been featured on WGN-TV Chicago morning news, on Bialystok TV news, German and local cable and radio shows, The New Yorker, The Bronx Times, The Chicago Jewish News, Chicago JUF News, The Skokie Review, Deerfield Review, The Highland Park Landmark and more. Karen has developed a feature-length screenplay based on her memoir that was selected for The Hemingway Award at the Los Angeles Live Film Festival in November 2021 and selected for the Eastern European Festival in Warsaw in December 2020.

Sheridan Music Studio LLC is the newest performing arts venue and teaching studio of Artistic Directors and Steinway Artists Susan Merdinger and Svetlana Belsky. Sheridan Music Studio offers premium private instruction, serves as a recording and performance venue. They also host an Annual Young Artist Competition and Festival, three Concert Series- Music with a View℠, Blue Skies Concerts℠ and SummerMusic℠, as well as two Livestream Talk Shows, Merdinger's Musings℠ and Steinway Sundays with Susan and Svetlana℠, making them one of the most comprehensive and active music studios in the Chicago area.

Tickets for Halloween Haunting in Music and Literature livestream are available on IN.LIVE.