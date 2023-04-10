Styx to Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July

Don't miss the chance to see the iconic classic rock band Styx take the stage at downtown Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m., for the RiverEdge debut of Styx, the multi-megamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy on record and onstage. Tickets are $50. A limited number of 50th Anniversary VIP Tour Packages are also available for $179, including 15-minute early access to the Park, one general admission ticket, and a long list of Styx 50th Anniversary swag.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. Terms that describe a Super Bowl champion? Well, almost. These are words that define the core essence of Styx. With a string of hits spanning four decades, Styx will deliver a powerhouse performance featuring some of the greatest rock anthems of all time like "Come Sail Away," "Renegade," and "Mr. Roboto." Known for their soaring harmonies, stunning musicianship and high-energy stage presence, Styx is a band that knows how to get the crowd on their feet and keep them there.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity has come calling with the release of "Crash of the Crown," Styx's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-Platinum rockers--James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals )- -will release their 17th album June 18 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which will be sold as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. Fans can pre-order it here and at Styxworld.com. The title track to "Crash of the Crown" is now available to stream and download with pre-orders on digital platforms. Fans can listen to the new song here.

Styx's holy mission for cutting "Crash of the Crown" was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go. "Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album," singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow "COTC" makers. "And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it."

"Crash of the Crown" is the follow-up to Styx's 16th studio album, "The Mission" (their first in 14 years at the time, which critics called "a masterpiece"), released June 16, 2017 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. The highly anticipated two-disc reissue of "The Mission" was released on July 27, 2018 via Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. It includes a CD of the original album, and a Blu-ray of the album mixed in 5.1 surround sound accompanied by stunning visualizations for each of the album's 14 songs based on the album artwork. It originally debuted on various Billboard charts, including: #6 Top Rock Albums, #11 Physical Albums, #11 Vinyl Albums, #13 Current Albums, #14 Billboard Top Albums, #16 Retail, #17 Mass Merch/Non-Traditional, #29 Digital Albums, and #45 Billboard 200 (includes catalog and streaming).

﻿How to rock your RiverEdge Park experience

Styx at RiverEdge Park is a general admission show. The park is general admission for bag chairs. Bag chairs and blankets are also allowed on lawn areas.

RiverEdge is located right across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. Drivers can find paid parking in the Metra lot, with more public and private lots around the park and in downtown Aurora.

﻿Concessions include a diverse menu and bar with domestic and craft beers, wine, sodas, bottled water and more. Local food trucks also ring the back lawn. Outside food is welcome. No alcohol or other outside beverages are allowed, with the exception of two sealed bottles of unflavored water per person. Visit the Park's Plan Your Visit page for more information, directions, parking options and outside food policies.

Events at RiverEdge Park take place rain or shine, unless conditions endanger the safety of artists and the public. For the latest weather updates, follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, call the RiverEdge Park Weather Line, (630) 723-2480, or text REPARK to 888777.

﻿About RiverEdge Park

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, Illinois, is an idyllic outdoor summer concert venue, serving up live music, delicious festival food, cool beverages and a great time, all overlooking downtown Aurora and the beautiful Fox River.

RiverEdge Park debuted in 2013 and was renamed Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in 2016 in honor of late Aurora Mayor Thomas J. Weisner. RiverEdge is anchored by the contemporary John C. Dunham performance pavilion, with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting set against a beautiful night sky. With a capacity of up to 6,000, RiverEdge combines live concert excitement with a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

RiverEdge Park is managed and programmed by the Aurora Civic Center Authority (ACCA), which also oversees Aurora's historic Paramount Theatre, the newly renovated, 165-seat Copley Theater across the street from Paramount, and the Paramount School of the Arts. For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call (630) 896-6666.