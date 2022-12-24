Student Blog: The Cycle of Boredom and Burnout
Finding ways to remedy the feeling of burnout isn't easy, but it's very possible with a few helpful tools.
I'm the type of person that always needs something to do. Whether it's with school, performing, writing, assistant teaching, or really any activity I can get my hands on, I know I'll always make myself busy. However, this leads to something that I as a teenager know very well: burnout. For me, burnout feels like a weight pushing down on my head, making me so unimaginably mentally tired that my eyelids can't help but flutter closed. It's a feeling I dread, because I know it means I have to take a moment away from my activities to breathe and pull myself together.
Dealing with burnout has been a difficult task throughout my life, and it's been consistently frustrating to figure out the best method for me. Since I don't commonly experience this sense of burnout in my busy schedule, the boredom I feel when giving myself a break is so incredibly strong. The best way I've found to cope with this feeling so far is by giving myself little tasks that are calm and creative, but that also keep giving me that sense of accomplishment. For example, I love to paint miniatures because it brings a sense of calm- so, as a little task for myself when I feel bored, I'll make it my goal to finish painting one miniature by the end of the week. This way, I can take a break from tasks that are burning me out without feeling like I'm always combating a sense of boredom.
Another great way I've found to take a rest and beat boredom is socializing. I'm quite extroverted in the way that I feel upset if I'm not making social contact with people I love, and sometimes too much work can take that connection away from me. That's exactly why, when I'm feeling burnt out from that repetitive work, even taking a moment to call my friends or family can get me out of a rut. Whether it's talking through boredom and frustration, exchanging stories about our days, or just telling a joke or two, the people that are close to me certainly help in hyping me back up to be my usual self. I'm incredibly grateful to have this as another option to relieve the feeling of burnout, as being by myself too often is usually part of my exhaustion when burnout occurs.
Burnout is a difficult issue for any college student. Between classes, clubs, and extracurriculars, sometimes all we can think about is taking a break to breathe. And, even though putting work down is a very hard thing for me to do, sometimes it's necessary to ease stress enough to get back to what I love doing. It's incredibly important to listen to your body and mind when you're feeling exhausted and to take a moment if you need it. Even as I finish writing this blog, I'm starting to feel burnt out- but thankfully I'm surrounded by all the tools I could ever ask for to feel like myself again. Happy holidays, and make sure to do something that makes you happy during this break. It's worth it!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Student Blogger: Madeline Stutte
November 30, 2022
Turning eighteen is a milestone in any teenager’s life. It brings a newfound sense of freedom to the world, allows young people to try new things, and helps us get a grip on adult life. However, as a college student and performer in a large city, this otherwise small milestone is much more important. I graduated a year early in high school, and went straight to college at seventeen to pursue musical theatre and comedy. For the most part, my age wasn’t a problem and I could live college life to its fullest. However, as soon as I began to audition for productions in my area, I ran into a tough issue.
Student Blog: Take a Deep Breath: Tackling Stress and Commitments in College
November 28, 2022
I’m only three months into my freshman year as a double major in musical theatre and comedy writing, and I’m already the busiest I’ve ever been in the entirety of my life. Being able to balance full-time school, auditions, my professional comedy group, and seasonal work while also attempting to leave myself some time to relax is difficult, to say the least. However, given all of these commitments, it’s been a fantastic opportunity to improve my knowledge and skills in commitment, time management, and self-care.
Student Blog: Broadway-Themed Halloween on a College Budget
November 1, 2022
Halloween is my favorite holiday and, let's be honest, I'm quite a perfectionist about it. Every detail of my Broadway-themed costume has to be perfect from head to toe, and I always have to have something to do on the night of the holiday. However, this year is different. Having taken note of my money in the past month or so, I realized quickly that I had to get creative this season. I set myself a budget of fifty dollars, put together a costume plan, and got to work.
Student Blog: College Life and the Perks of Rejection
October 24, 2022
College. It's something I've dreamed of since middle school. I kept a notebook in my desk in sixth grade that planned out my entire future- I'd get accepted to a musical theatre BFA (Bachelor's of Fine Arts) program from a prestigious school in New York, graduate with honors, and start my career with wild success. I guess I never let go of that dream as I grew up. As middle school ended and high school began, I still knew exactly what I wanted in life. I worked hard, moved up a year, and started immediately on my BFA applications with high hopes. In the end, I wasn't accepted to a single program.