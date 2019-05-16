Stockyards Theatre Project Presents Chicago Writers' Bloc 2019 New Plays Festival

Chicago Writers' Bloc with Stockyards Theatre Project presents the 2019 New Plays Festival at City Lit Theater, 1028 Bryn Mawr, Chicago in the historic Edgewater Presbyterian Church. Presentations take place each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening from June 4 through June 26 at 7:30 P.M. Seventeen new plays by thirteen distinguished Chicago area playwrights will be presented in a staged reading format.

The festival kicks off with a benefit on Tuesday evening June 4 at 7:30 P.M. with The Glass House by June Finfer. The benefit featuring refreshments and a silent auction. $25 benefit donation to the non-profit Chicago Writers' Bloc at Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4241111)

All other evenings for the festival begin at 7:30 P.M. Admission to each evening (other than the June 4 benefit) is $10. A flexible festival pass for $40 covers 10 admissions (one admission per evening or any other way you chose to use the 10 admissions. Tickets at the door or at Brown Paper Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com

Valet Parking for City Lit Theater after 6 P.M. at Francesca's Restaurant at Bryn Mawr and Winthrop for $10.

The Chicago Writers' Bloc has brought over 250 new works to Chicago and beyond - developing plays that have reached off Broadway, east coast, west coast and Midwest theaters, universities and communities. The 2019 Festival Coordinators are Joan Mazzonelli and Francesca Peppiatt.





