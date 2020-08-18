Springboard Music Festivals Announces New Virtual Event, SPRINGBOARD MIDWEST

The online event will stream to viewers on Twitch, Instagram,YouTube and Facebook Live

Springboard Music Festivals, dubbed the "music discovery festival," announces its 14th event and first ever virtual music event, Springboard Midwest.

The online event, originally slated to debut to audiences in Chicago this summer, will now stream to viewers on Twitch, Instagram,YouTube and Facebook Live on September 12 starting at 2 p.m.-10 pm CST and will showcase artists and performers, from the Midwest and all around the world.

"As the world faces the pandemic head-on, the music industry is faced with the challenge of keeping the arts present and alive," said CEO and Founder of Springboard Music Festivals, Barry Coffing. "In times like these, the arts have the power to enlighten the world and lighten the heavy load of the harsh reality so many of us are facing. While a virtual event doesn't replace our traditional festivals, we hope that it will bring some semblance of happiness to our viewers and fans."

The conference and festival kicks off a two-day "Band Bootcamp" where all previous Springboard mentors, performers and artists are invited to attend virtual workshops, panels and pitch sessions with veterans and professionals in the music industry. Some veteran mentors and previous Springboard artist favorites include Founder of Music World Entertainment and father of Beyoncé Knowles, Mathew Knowles and Guns N' Roses' first manager, Vicky Hamilton.

The non-profit event supports performing artists, the music, non-profits and venues. Festival attendees are urged to contribute and support through a virtual tip jar.

"As long as we go on it will play on. We will sing, dance, love, cry, work, study, and march to the sound of music. What the world needs now is love and great music," added Coffing.

Springboard Music Festival debuted seven years ago and since its inaugural event has mentored and featured over 800 artists and assisted with over 100 career-changing deals including recording, management and publishing contracts. Check out "The Springboard Effect" success stories here.

To learn more about the music discovery festival, log onto www.springboardfest.com.

