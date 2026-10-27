Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: The Rocky Horror Picture Show's Original Cast Members to host Special Halloween Screening in Chicago
Spend Halloween with Rocky Horror Original Film Stars at Special Chicago Screening
Spend Halloween night with the original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at a special screening in Chicago. Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) will host the event on October 31, 2026, at the Chicago Theatre. Buy Tickets for the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour now.
The evening features a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a newly restored 4K restoration, complete with a live shadow cast and audience participation. The celebration also includes a costume contest, and limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet packages are still available for fans eager to connect with these iconic performers from the cult classic film.
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