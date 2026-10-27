Spotlight: The Rocky Horror Picture Show's Original Cast Members to host Special Halloween Screening in Chicago

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Spend Halloween night with the original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at a special screening in Chicago. Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) will host the event on October 31, 2026, at the Chicago Theatre. Buy Tickets for the Original Cast Spooktacular Tour now.

The evening features a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in a newly restored 4K restoration, complete with a live shadow cast and audience participation. The celebration also includes a costume contest, and limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet packages are still available for fans eager to connect with these iconic performers from the cult classic film.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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