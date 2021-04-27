Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Mother's Day Benefit THE EGG WRENCH Streams Live From The Neo-Futurists

The production features the company's favorite "egg" plays from the past 32 years of their signature late-night show The Infinite Wrench.

Apr. 27, 2021  

The Neo-Futurists present The Egg Wrench: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes, a live-streamed benefit for the Chicago Birthworks Collective, one afternoon only on Mother's Day Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST.

The production features the company's favorite "egg" plays from the past 32 years of their signature late-night show The Infinite Wrench along with brand-new plays from The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral, all adapted for the screen and streamed live on Twitch.

The Egg Wrench scrambles up our perceptions of mothering, reclaiming it as a verb and explores the way that every human has mothered or has been mothered. The thirty plays explore themes of family, chosen families, radical parenting and reproductive rights.

"No matter your relationship to your ma... we all came from an egg!" says Neo-Futurist Ensemble Member Ida Cuttler, co-curator and "scrambler" of The Egg Wrench.

Tickets for The Egg Wrench: 30 Egg Plays in 60 Egg Minutes on Sunday, May 9 at 3:00 PM CST are $18 and are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://neofuturists.org/events/the-egg-wrench/.


