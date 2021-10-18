Singer, Storyteller, Lynne Jordan Weaves Her Spell At Raue Center

Raue Center's diva in residence, Lynne Jordan, weaves a magic spell just in time for Halloween! See Jordan's special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance that has made her a favorite daughter of Chicago for over 30 years on October 30 at 8 pm.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lynne over the next year as we explore and create new work with this exceptional artist," says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda.

In a city brimming with classic blues and jazz voices, Lynne Jordan's voice stands out as vocalist, bandleader, solo performer, and storyteller. Drawing upon her own personal stories gleaned from 58 years of living, her experiences are poignant, often funny, and always accompanied by a song. Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva."

Jordan has performed internationally as well; in France in a jazz opera as well tours with her band the Shivers in Brazil, France, Latvia, Ukraine, and Russia. And now she brings her magic to Crystal Lake for a special Halloween show on October 30, 2021, at 8 pm. Her setlist is a tribute to great songstresses like Etta James, Aretha Franklin, and Nina Simone. You'll hear classics like, " I Put A Spell On You," "Sinner Man," and "The Time Warp" and many others. Don't miss this Chicagoland treasure light up the stage!

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events.