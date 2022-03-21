Singer, Storyteller, Lynne Jordan Leaps Into Spring At Raue Center

Raue Center's diva in residence, Lynne Jordan, hits the stage with an evening of songs and stories celebrating freedom in all its forms! See Jordan's special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance that has made her a favorite daughter of Chicago for over 30 years on April 23, 2022 at 8 pm.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lynne over the next year as we explore and create new work with this exceptional artist," says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda.

In a city brimming with classic blues and jazz voices, Lynne Jordan's voice stands out as vocalist, bandleader, solo performer, and storyteller. Drawing upon her own personal stories gleaned from 58 years of living, her experiences are poignant, often funny, and always accompanied by a song. Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva."

Her setlist is a tribute to great artists - past and present - and her sparkling wit will make you laugh and her soaring voice will have you dancing in your seats.

Jordan has performed nationally and internationally and now brings her sparkling talent to Crystal Lake for a special residency with its historic downtown theatre, Raue Center For The Arts.

Don't miss this Chicagoland treasure light up the stage!

For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+. Raue Center Covid-19 protocols and event requirements are subject to change and may vary by event. Be sure to check your event page on our website to confirm the requirements for your specific event.