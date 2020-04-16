Singer-Songwriter Katie Kadan Performs Live For This Week's 'At Home With The Auditorium'

The Auditorium Theatre's weekly video series, At Home With the Auditorium, brings performers from the Auditorium Theatre community into viewers' homes while the theatre is closed to the public.

The Sunday, April 19 installment of the series features soul singer and Chicago native Katie Kadan, a finalist on season 17 of The Voice. Kadan, a versatile artist who can perform a variety of styles - from soul to pop to blues - will be covering songs by some of the legendary artists who have appeared on the Auditorium's stage. For more information about Kadan, visit her website here.



Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. The At Home With the Auditorium series highlights performers from the Auditorium's past, present, and future. Each performance will be archived on the Auditorium Theatre's social media pages for those unable to watch live each week. Participating artists, many of whom have had shows and tours canceled, will be compensated for their participation in the series.

Sunday, April 19 @ 6PM Auditorium Theatre's Facebook Live





