Shattered Globe Theatre Presents STEW Next Month at Theatre Wit

Shattered Globe Theatre will launch its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of STEW, Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing September 9 - October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 pm.

STEW features Ensemble Members Demetra Dee and Jazzma Pryor with Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

The Tucker women are up early to prepare a very important meal, or at least that's what Mama says. As the day wears on, the little dramas that always take place in the kitchen boil over, making a mess of everything. STEW explores the substance of that special stuff passed between kinswomen and how the secrets we keep from our mothers eventually become the secrets we keep from ourselves.

SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner comments, "SGT is delighted to introduce award- winning playwright and screenwriter Zora Howard to Chicago audiences with our production of STEW, finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Our entire cast and production team is excited that Ms. Howard continues to be in conversation with us about the play, and will join us in Chicago for several rehearsals. I am equally thrilled to welcome nationally recognized actor, director and producer Malkia Stampley as director of STEW, her first mainstage production in Chicago. The entire artistic team is inspired by her passion for this important play."

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Austin Winter (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), JJ Porterfield (Music and Sound Designer), Persephone Lawrence-Wescott (Props Designer), Danielle Davis (Assistant Director), Dusty Brown (Production Manager), Johnnie Schleyer (Technical Director), Tina M. Jach* (Stage Manager) and Ayanna Wimberly+ (Assistant Stage Manager).



COVID-19 protocol: All patrons at Theater Wit will be required to show proof of full vaccination before they even enter the lobby. Please note that masks are mandatory for all patrons for the entire duration of the performance, except when actively drinking beverages. Visit sgtheatre.org/stew for more information.