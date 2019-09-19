Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents World Premiere Of Titanic Counterpoint, THE CALIFORNIAN INCIDENT

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago gives a different perspective to the Titanic story when it presents the world premiere of THE CALIFORNIAN INCIDENT, by James Richard Goeser, adapted for the stage with Peter Garino. The theatrical reading will be Sept. 20, 2019, at the Niles-Maine District Library.

The story of the Titanic disaster is well known. But one mystery has persisted these many years: Why did the steamship Californian, supposedly in close proximity to the doomed ship, not respond to the Titanic's calls for help? Like the fatal iceberg, what you see on the surface may only be part of the greater truth that lies beneath. This world premiere offers a fascinating look at an unsolved mystery.

Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, directs a cast that includes Jack Hickey (Attorney General Sir Rufus Isaacs, K.C., M.P.), Gary Houston (Captain Stanley Lord), Doug MacKechnie (Second Officer Herbert Stone; Clive), Bill McGough (Chief Officer George Frederick Stewart; Nathan), Khnemu Menu-Ra (Wireless Operator Cyril Evans; Lookout Reginald Robinson Lee; Robert), Daniel Millhouse (Third Officer Charles V. Groves), Christopher Prentice (Mr. C. Robertson Dunlop), Erin Sloan (Margaret; Apprentice James Gibson; Fourth Officer Joseph Groves Boxhall) and Randy Steinmeyer (John Charles Bigham, Baron Mersey of Toxteth).

The production features original music and sound design by George Zahora. Sarafina Vecchio is the assistant director.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances featuring members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

THE CALIFORNIAN INCIDENT plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W Oakton St. Reservations are required and a waiting list is available.

For more information, visit www.shakespeareprojectchicago.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You