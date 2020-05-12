Seize the Stage: A Musical Revue Goes Online to Benefit The Actors Fund

Seize the Stage: A Musical Revue Benefit for Epilepsy is back for its ninth year but in a different form...Seize the Stage is going ONLINE and they are shifting their fundraising efforts to support The Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued, and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Ntable Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour, and Disney Cruise Line stars helping in the cause: Eric Peterson (Escape to Margaritaville, School of Rock, Peter & The Starcatcher, Shrek: The Musical - Broadway, Shrek: The Musical - 1st National Tour), Noah Weisberg (Legally Blonde, South Pacific, Enron, Elf The Musical - Broadway, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory - 1st National Tour), Veronica J. Kuehn (MAMMA MIA! - Broadway, Avenue Q, Elf The Musical - Off-Broadway), Zander Meisner (Once - 1st National Tour, Annie, CATS - National Tour), Matthew Janisse (Something Rotten! - 2nd National Tour), and Carolyn Anne Miller (Frozen - Disney Cruise Line).

Over the past eight years, the Seize the Stage concerts have raised nearly $50,000 to help send children to Camp Blackhawk, a program within the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago.

"We're saddened that this year's Seize the Stage concert has been put on hold, but we're excited to be spreading our wings and helping support another organization near and dear to the STS team," says Seize the Stage Executive Producer and Co-founder Sammi Gassel. "After year one, I never imagined that we would have been going for this long! With the uncertainty that this year has brought us, we're forever grateful to the entire Seize the Stage community and our donors."

Seize the Stage: An Online Concert Benefiting The Actors Fund, will be performed via Zoom on Thursday, May 21st at 7:00 pm CST and will be free to attend. A suggested $10 donation is appreciated. Donation information will be broadcast during the live event.





