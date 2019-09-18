Seize The Stage: A Musical Revue Will Benefit The Epilepsy Foundation Of Greater Chicago

Seize the Stage: A Musical Revue Benefit for Epilepsy is back for its eighth year, raising funds for Camp Blackhawk. Camp Blackhawk, a program of the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, is an overnight camp for children with mild to severe epilepsy designed so they can experience activities, sports, and friendships while in a safe and medically monitored setting. Over the past seven years, the Seize the Stage concerts have raised more than $32,000 to help send children to Camp Blackhawk.

An integral part of the event is the raffle, which, over the years, has featured a vast array of prizes that are always extremely popular with attendees.

"It's so exciting to be able to give children with epilepsy the summer camp experience they deserve," says Seize the Stage Executive Producer and Co-founder Sammi Gassel. "I never imagined that this concert would make it past year one, let alone year eight. I am forever indebted to my family and friends who have participated in it over the years."

Seize the Stage is produced by Sammi Gassel, Scott Spector, and Jacob Cohen. Rachel Zarkowsky, 13 years old, is returning in her role as Junior Producer.

Seize the Stage features performers from throughout the Chicagoland area.

Date: Friday, October 4th

Time: 7:30 p.m. Doors and raffle entry open at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Community Arts Center

225 McHenry Road

Buffalo Grove, IL, 60089

To purchase tickets or make a donation, please visit http://www.seizethestage.org





