Second City Training Center Offers Comedy From Your Couch Online Classes

Looking for laughs? Tired of TikTok? Already finished everything on all of Netflix? The Second City Training Center is bringing real, live fun straight to you by expanding the online programming with brand-new classes starting Monday, March 23, 2020. These totally digital, totally fun classes are designed for everyone, and especially for the millions of people craving social interaction instead of social media right now.

"As social distancing separates us physically, we've had to improvise the ways we hang out and remain connected. The Second City Training Center immediately rose to the challenge in pioneering new ways, and I'm excited to announce that we've adapted our entire curriculum for online compatibility. Turns out, improv works online! If we all need to hunker down for a while, it's essential that we are still able to spend time together and laugh," says Second City Hollywood Artistic Director Joshua Funk.

"Our dedicated faculty across our Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood and over 100 willing students beta tested the new classes over the last week, and they've proven to be both educational and a true lifeline of communication in these strange and isolating times," says Vice President of Second City Training Centers Abby Wagner. "This has been The Second City's philosophy of 'yes, and' in motion on every level."

The new classes begin Monday, March 23, 2020. Internet and web camera access required. Pajamas optional.

4-week, 8-week or one-time drop-in classes available

All ages (including teens)

Pricing starts at $25

Visit https://www.secondcity.com/comedyfromyourcouch





