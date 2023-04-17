Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer to Join Music Theater Works' Producers Gala

Music Theater Works' annual gala, the Producers Gala: Saturday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m., will feature Broadway's longest-running "Christine Daaé," Sandra Joseph with Broadway's "The Phantom," Ron Bohmer from Phantom of the Opera in performance. The Gala will be held at 6:30 p.m. in The Signature Room at the 95th, 875 N. Michigan Ave. Downtown cocktail attire is encouraged. Tickets are $250 and $350 and on sale now at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

The Producers Gala begins with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres and includes performances from Broadway's Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer, the presentation to the second annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence to Howard Hallengren, a live auction and dessert with incredible views of the city. Among Joseph's and Bohmer's numerous credits on and off-Broadway, Joseph holds the record for the longest-running leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show of all time as Phantom of the Opera's "Christine Daaé" and Bohmer has performed in such memorable roles as "The Phantom" also from Phantom of the Opera and "Coach Bolton" in "Disney's High School Musical."

"Music Theater Works is celebrating 43 years of presenting the best of classic and new musicals," said Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan. "This year, we look forward to honoring Howard Hallengren for his years of dedication and support of Music Theater Works and also gathering with our supporters for the rare opportunity of experiencing husband and wife team and Broadway stars, Sandra Joseph and Ron Bohmer, performing songs from Phantom of the Opera and other Broadway favorites. It will be a night music theater-lovers will not forget."

The second annual Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence will be awarded to Howard Hallengren for his years of dedicated and generous support of Music Theater Works. The Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence, named in honor of the longtime supporter of Music Theater Works who passed away in 2022. The award is given each year to an individual who has made an impact on the art of music theater in Chicago, through artistic expression, public advocacy or significant financial support; recognizes the importance of engaging the entire community in the public, private, arts and business sector; is instrumental in the creation of great art and has demonstrated through their actions, works, and words their personal and profound commitment to our beloved art of musical theater in Chicago.

Ticket Prices

$250 - General Admission

$350 - VIP experience (VIP seating, a signed copy of "Unmasking What Matters" by Sandra Joseph, a CD of "Another Life" by Ron Bohmer and photo opportunity with Joseph and Bohmer)

ABOUT Sandra Joseph

Sandra Joseph is a history-making Broadway star, a #1 international Amazon bestselling author and a TEDx and keynote speaker. Her legendary run as "Christine Daaé" in The Phantom of the Opera spanned ten years and more than 1,500 performances. She holds the record as the longest-running leading lady in the longest-running Broadway show of all time. Sandra has appeared on many national broadcasts including "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "CNN," "The Today Show," "Dateline," "The Early Show," "The View" and "Oprah: Where Are They Now?"

Joseph is a member of The Transformational Leadership Council, an invitation-only group of 125 top thought leaders. Among the luminaries that endorse her work are Jack Canfield, Mark Nepo, Martha Beck, Marci Shimoff and Geneen Roth. She is the author of "Unmasking What Matters: 10 Life Lessons from 10 Years on Broadway." She is also the co-author, with five-time New York Times best-selling author Caroline Myss, of "Your Creative Soul: Expressing Your Authentic Voice."

Joseph's one-of-a-kind musical keynote program inspires audiences to live authentically, contribute their gifts wholeheartedly and unmask what matters most in their lives and careers. She is married to actor Ron Bohmer, who played "The Phantom." They perform together during keynotes, concerts and client events either in-person or virtually from their home in San Diego, which they share with a mini-Australian Shepherd named Rocky.

ABOUT Ron Bohmer

In a career spanning over twenty-five years in Broadway productions and with symphony orchestras worldwide, Ron Bohmer most recently starred as the "Prophet Joseph Smith" in the mega-hit The Book of Mormon. On stage, he has starred as 'The Phantom" in Phantom Of The Opera, "Joe Gillis" in Sunset Boulevard (Jefferson Award nomination), "Alex" in Aspects Of Love (Los Angeles Robby Award), "Enjolras" in Les Miserables, "Coach Bolton" in the cultural phenomenon "Disney's High School Musical," "Sir Percival Glyde" inThe Woman in White, and as the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel (National Broadway Theatre Award nomination). His most recent Broadway roles include "Father" in the Tony nominated revival of Ragtime and "Frid" in the Tony nominated revival of A Little Night Music with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Stritch.

As a recording artist and singer/songwriter, Bohmer's work includes his 2019 release "Legacy, everyman and another life," now available on all digital platforms. Additional recordings include "The Thing About Men," "Forbidden Broadway-S.V.U.," "Broadway by the Year-1929," "Broadway Unplugged 2" and "Songs from RAGTIME" (original 2009 cast).

As a concert soloist, Bohmer has appeared at Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, New York City's Town Hall and as a frequent guest artist with conductors, symphonies and pops orchestras worldwide.

As an acting coach, his method The Practice has helped professionals land roles in some of the biggest hit shows of the last decade.

Bohmer is the father of two daughters, Cassidy and Austen. He is married to record-breaking Broadway actor, speaker and author Sandra Joseph. They now reside in San Diego, California.

ABOUT HOWARD HALLENGREN, 2023 Joyce Ruth Saxon Award for Excellence Recipient

Howard Hallengren was born in Chicago, Illinois and attended public high school there before winning a scholarship to Princeton University. He graduated from Princeton with honors in English literature and immediately began work at the First National Bank of Chicago. He rose to become chief investment officer of the bank in the 1970s.

He left First Chicago in 1982, joining the Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, where he served as chief investment officer in International Private Banking. Both at First Chicago and at Chase, Hallengren traveled extensively worldwide and became particularly interested in ancient Egyptian civilization as revealed in the tombs and temples around Luxor. He has always been a strong supporter of Music Theater Works.

He left Chase in 1992 and formed his own company, Falcon Real Estate Investment Company, Ltd. and served as chairman of this company until his retirement in 2012. Following retirement, Hallengren wrote his first novel, "Reminiscences of An Accidental Embezzler," which received critical praise. His current novel, "A Stabbing Death in Luxor," is based on experiences during his banking career, as well as his interest in Egypt and Luxor.

ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 42-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.

