Salsation Theater Company Celebrates Their 25 Year History With Select Sketches From Their Archives

Chicago's premiere Latin comedy group is creating brand new sketch comedy - all in one day!

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Salsation Theater Company, NFP has been a Chicago LatinX comedy powerhouse in Chicago since 1998. This show celebrates 25 years of "comedy with a LATIN flavor" with select best-of sketches exploring the themes of dating, current culture clashes, the modern-day political landscape, complex family dynamics, and telenovela antics.

Their one-time show is on Saturday October 14th, 2023 starting at 8 PM at The Blackout Cabaret, 230 W. North Avenue, 2nd Floor of Piper's Alley, Chicago, IL 60614.  Tickets are $15.
 
Salsation Theatre Company is Chicago's longest running Latino comedy company of 25 years specializing in improvisation and sketch comedy. “We're incredibly excited to celebrate our history with Chicago,” says Ramon Charriez, Salsation's Co-Founder and President.

“When we first started, we set out to provide a place with Latinx voices could be heard.  It's incredible to believe we're still here 25 years later. We've seen a lot of people come through Salsation and have blessed us with their smart, funny, insightful contributions to our body of work.  We have some new, talented players coming into the family and are excited to allow them along with our veterans to breathe new life into these timeless sketches,” he adds.




