Saint Sebastian Players Reveal 43rd Season

The Saint Sebastian Players have announced the company's laughter-filled 43rd season, including a supernatural romantic comedy, a classic farce and an endearing celebration of female bonding. Performances take place at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.



The season opens with Bell, Book and Candle by John Van Druten. Gillian Holroyd casts a spell over unattached publisher Shepherd Henderson, partly to keep him away from a rival and partly because she is attracted to him. He falls head over heels in love with her at once and wants to marry her. But witches, unfortunately, cannot fall in love, and this minute imperfection leads to a number of difficulties. Performances run October 18–November 10, 2024.



In George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's The Man Who Came to Dinner, critic, lecturer, wit, radio orator and intimate friend of the great and near-great Sheridan Whiteside, having dined at the home of the Stanleys, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip. Moving in for six weeks, Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone to cater to his egotistical demands. A three-ring circus of machinations and celebrity appearances ensues. Performances run January 24–February 16, 2025.



Concluding the season is Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball. During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Tennessee estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit. Performances run April 25–May 18, 2025.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.



Performances for each production take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland in Chicago. Free parking is available. All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.