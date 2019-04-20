Saint Sebastian Players Presents LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE

The Saint Sebastian Players (SSP) conclude their 38th season with Love, Loss and What I Wore by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, writers/directors of such films as You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally. Performances are April 26-May 19, 2019 at SSP's home in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.



Based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, Love, Loss and What I Wore is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces that cover all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying first bras, mothers, hating purses and why women wear only black. Though the play is often presented with cast members sitting on stools and reading the script, SSP offers a fully staged production of this bittersweet look at women, clothes and memory.



Directing Love, Loss and What I Wore is company member Robert-Eric West, who most recently directed The Mystery of Edwin Drood for SSP as well as Oliver! for the company; his other directing credits include Fools, The Women and House of Blue Leaves. The cast includes SSP company members Sean Michael Barrett, Alexandra Cross, Gabrielle Cross, Melinda "MJ" Deamon, Adam Hoak, Renae Stone and Jill Chukerman Test, along with guest actor Sandra Leander. SSP company members on the production team are Jim Masini as technical director, Emil Zbella as set designer, West as costume designer, Steve Walanka as properties manager and Kate O'Connor and Nancy Pollock as co-producers. Also on the team are Sean McStravick as lighting designer and Sean Smyth as sound designer and stage manager.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for smaller Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History

Love, Loss and What I Wore by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron runs April 26-May 19, 2019, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, at Marshfield just west of Ashland, in Chicago. Free parking is available in two lots.

Full-priced tickets are $20, $12 for seniors, students with valid ID and children younger than 12. Group rates also are available.

All programming is subject to change. For information, call 773-404-7922 or visit saintsebastianplayers.org.Graphic design by Eryn Walanka.





