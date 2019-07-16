SUPER RICHARD WORLD III Opens On July 19th At Otherworld Theatre

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre and , The Stupid Shakespeare Company, Shakespearean Parody Troupe that is a parody within itself will launch their inaugural production Super Richard World III, a 90 minute Nintendo and Richard III parody co-adapted by director Joshua Messick and Katie Ruppert, with collaboration from the cast on July 19th, 2019.

The nine performance limited run will take place at 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 in the Bradbury space within Otherworld Theatre. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to all performances are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org

Hailed as "technically art", Super Richard World III tells the tragic story following Donkey Kong's fall from power, Mario usurps his throne and rules alongside Princess Peach until the conniving Duke Luigi schemes with the nefarious Bowserham to take the throne of the Mushroom Kingdom. Across the seas, Diddy Kong sails in a barrel with a resistance determined to dethrone the Smash Brothers and avenge the Kongs. The Stupid Shakespeare Company reframes the context of Richard III by removing hindering story elements; like Richard's hump and the King's illness, to make room for new and innovative interpretations of the bard's scenes that include tennis matches, piranha plants, golf, and of course a smashing final battle for the crown.

Phillip Zimmerman, who wows as a nuanced and dramatic Bowserham states "I think the overlay of Bowser on top of Buckingham has really freed up the character for what Shakespeare initially intended him to b; a giant fire breathing reptile." The producer and script doctor, Katie Ruppert, who is best known for producing and co-creating the ongoing production Improvised Dungeons and Dragons says of the project "It's so refreshing to watch Richard III and actually know who all the characters are, nobody remembers who Rivers and Grey are anymore and usually nobody cares when they die. But Pikachu and Kirby? Everyone is going to lose their minds when Link beheads them while a giant alligator watches! This is art."

In a desperate bid for prestige, The Stupid Shakespeare Company is offering complimentary tickets to anyone named Jeff in exchange for a Facebook recommendation (making their performances technically "Jeff Recommended".)

All Performances take place in Otherworld's larger theatre space, nicknamed, "The Bradbury," 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613, August 15, 2019 - August 24, 2019; Thu - Sat at 7:30pm (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org





