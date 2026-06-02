SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE to Open at Chopin Theatre From Kokandy Productions

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Following is productions of Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, Kokandy Productions once again celebrates the great Stephen Sondheim with a revival of his stunning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George, the first Chicago storefront production in over 15 years! This beloved musical will play August 13 – November 1, 2026 in the intimate Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago.

Directed and choreographed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula, Sunday in the Park with George features a book by James Lapine with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Casting will be announced shortly.

Inspired by the painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Sunday in the Park with George was one of the first shows I pitched to direct when interviewing to join the company back in 2018,” says Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham. “It's almost a decade later and we're finally visiting this astonishing masterpiece. It feels like the right time. The show offers us a chance to reflect on what we've been creating and to look forward at what we still hope to achieve – both as a company and as individual artists. Sunday reminds us not to linger too much on the future or the past, but to focus on the present moment, to connect with each other in real space and time. What a gift that will be. What a gift it is to be together in a room, taking in a piece of art, having communal and singular experiences at the same time.”

The production team includes Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), G "Max" Maxin IV (Lighting Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig and Hair Design), Shane Roberie (Casting Director), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael Coppola (Stage Management Intern), Scot Kokandy (Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (Producing Artistic Director).

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