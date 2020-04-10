SPACE Announces Virtual Concert Series Supporting Artists & Staff

SPACE, a live music hall and recording studio located in Evanston, IL, introduces "All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show," a virtual concert series established in the wake of COVID-19. After canceling concerts through mid-May and closing its doors to the public, SPACE created this virtual concert series as an alternative means of promoting shows. The livestreams, which are accessible via SPACE's Facebook page, offer bands and fans the opportunity to stay connected despite otherwise non-existent touring schedules.

"Our team really misses the live concert experience," says Kristen Mitchell, Manager of Music Operations & Creative at SPACE. "And moreover, we miss giving our customers the chance to interact with artists they know and love in an intimate way. This series is a response to something I think we're all nostalgic for these days: community. This certainly isn't the same as being in a room together, but experiencing the arts in a shared space-even if it's just a digital one- offers some sense of normalcy that I think we're all craving. SPACE looks forward to reopening when the time is right, but until then, the show must go on."

"All Dressed Up & Nowhere to Show" debuted on March 30, 2020, with a performance from Texas singer-songwriter David Ramirez, a SPACE alum who frequented the venue since its opening in 2008. Muscle Shoals recording artist Dylan LeBlanc followed with a virtual set on April 6. SPACE has now announced streams through the remainder of April, with dates and artists listed below:

Mon, April 13 (7pm CT): Ryley Walker

Wed, April 15 (7pm CT): Daniel Donato

Thur, April 16 (7pm CT): Helen Gilette

Mon, April 20 (7pm CT): Miles Nielsen (of Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts)

Wed, April 22 (7pm CT): Laura Burhenn (of the Mynabirds)

Thur, April 23 (7pm/8pm CT): Tony Lucca & Jay Nash

Mon, April 27 (7pm/ 7:30pm CT): Blue Monday w/ Dave Specter and John Kattke (each performing solo) presented by Magellan Corporation

The livestreams are intended to be informal and interactive, with fans able to ask questions, request songs, and share comments in the chat feed. Viewers are also encouraged to donate via a "virtual tip jar," with proceeds benefiting both the band and SPACE's hourly staff currently out of work.

New artists will continue to be announced on the concert series' Facebook Event page and at evanstonspace.com. All concerts will be streamed via SPACE's Facebook page and the artist's FB page.





