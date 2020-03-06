SONGS FOR NOBODIES Extends at Northlight Due To Strong Early Ticket Sales

Northlight Theatre has announced an extension to the run of Songs for Nobodies, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, directed by Rob Lindley, with music direction by Andra Velis Simon, and featuring Bethany Thomas. Due to strong early ticket sales, Songs for Nobodies, originally slated for May 7 - June 14, 2020 will now run through June 21, 2020 at Northlight Theatre.

This one-woman tour-de-force celebrates the iconic work of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas. Share in the unexpected encounters between these legendary divas and the ordinary women whose lives were changed by their brush with fame. Featuring such favorites as "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," and "Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," Songs for Nobodies illuminates the power of song to share a story, heal a heartbreak, and inspire a dream.

Songs for Nobodies features Bethany Thomas. The creative team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Jesse Klug (Lighting Design), and Lindsay Jones (Sound Design). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland.

Tickets for the run through June 21, 2020 are now on sale at the box office, located at 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie., by phone at 847.673.6300, and online at northlight.org.





