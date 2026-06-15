SMILEY to Extend Run at Open Space Arts in Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Space Arts has announced an extension for SMILEY, the queer romantic comedy by Spanish playwright Guillem Clua, adding three additional weekends to its Chicago run. The production, which opened June 5 and was originally set to close June 21, will now play through Sunday, July 19 at the company's 25-seat theatre at 1411 W. Wilson Ave. Performances will take place June 26 and 27 before a hiatus through the July 4 weekend, with the run resuming Thursdays through Sundays from July 9 to July 19. Actors Seth Kobs and Ayden Lopez will continue through the extension, with understudy Lucas Becker filling in for Lopez on June 27.

North American English-language premiere of this sharp, funny, and deeply relatable queer romantic comedy from Barcelona will play an additional three weekends

Seth Kobs (left), Ayden Lopez (right). Photo by Abbas Tayebali. Click on image to download photo. CHICAGO – Open Space Arts has announced it will extend its run of the queer romantic comedy SMILEY by the Spanish playwright Guillem Clua. The play, which opened to enthusiastic reviews on June 5 and was originally scheduled to close on June 21, will play an additional three weekends before closing on Sunday, July 19. BROADWAYWORLD's Angela Lin called it “a heartwarming take on an “opposites attract” romantic comedy trope” with “outstanding performances” by its two-actor cast, Seth Kobs and Ayden Lopez. WINDY CITY TIMES' Matt Simonette said “These two fine actors, not to mention a great story and Carpenter's energetic direction, will probably make you leave Smiley with a smile on your face.” The extension of SMILEY, which Simonette described as “a quintessential Pride Month play if there ever was one,” will have two performances on Parade Weekend, playing Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, but taking Sunday, June 28 off for the Pride Parade and extending this hiatus through the weekend of July 4. Performances will resume on Thursday, July 9, playing Thursdays through Sundays until July19. Kobs and Lopez will continue through the extension, though understudy Lucas Becker will fill in for Lopez on Saturday, June 27. All performances are in Open Space Arts' hyper-intimate 25-seat theatre at 1411 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. Seth Kobs (left), Ayden Lopez (right). Photo by Abbas Tayebali. Click on image to download.

SMILEY became an international hit following its 2012 premiere in Barcelona, Spain. It enjoyed extended runs in Barcelona and Madrid and has been produced internationally across Europe and Latin America, with productions in Germany, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Chile, Puerto Rico, Peru, and in Spanish language productions in New York and Miami. The Open Space Arts production will be its North American English language premiere. The two-hander queer comedy set in Barcelona revolves around the love story between two men, bartender Álex and architect Bruno, who meet because of a misdirected voicemail. Open Space Arts' SMILEY IS directed by Jack Dugan Carpenter, the former Managing and Development Director of The Plagiarists whose directorial credits include numerous productions for The Plagiarists, St. Sebastian Players, and others.

SMILEY author Guillem Clua is one of Spain's most widely produced contemporary playwrights. His work has been staged internationally and translated into multiple languages. His plays, including SMILEY and THE SWALLOW, are known for their emotional intelligence, wit, and insight into the complexities of human connection. While SMILEY has become a global audience favorite, it has had only limited exposure in the United States, with select Spanish-language productions in New York and Miami. Open Space Arts' production introduces this internationally celebrated work to Chicago audiences, offering a fresh opportunity to experience one of the most engaging contemporary queer love stories to emerge from the European stage.



Funny, fast, and disarmingly honest, SMILEY explores the thrill and risk of connection in a world shaped by screens, expectations, and the fear of being truly seen. After Alex (to be played by Seth Kobs) and Bruno (played by Ayden Lopez) meet by chance, they form an odd couple whose only commonality is that they are both men and have fallen in love. SMILEY explores how new technologies like WhatsApp and iPhones have changed our lives, while also precisely dissecting the contradictions of romantic relationships within the gay community. It's a mini encyclopedia of Barcelona's gay scene and also an homage to classic romantic comedies, from Nora Ephron to Howard Hawks.

The creative team includes stage manager Dorothy Sargent, intimacy director Greta Zandstra, lighting designer Ellie Humphrys, sound designer Sean Smyth, scenic designer Cory Busch, and Costume Designer Dominique Favre.



Tickets for SMILEY are $30.00 ($25.00 for students and seniors) and are on sale now at www.openspacearts.org.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...